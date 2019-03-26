You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore estate agents group plans to buy 51% stake in online property platform SoReal Prop

Tue, Mar 26, 2019 - 4:54 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

THE Singapore Estate Agents Association (SEAA), a grouping of real estate players, announced on Tuesday a proposed acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in online property platform SoReal Prop, which is jointly founded by ERA Realty, Huttons Asia and PropNex Realty.

The association said that the acquisition is a “timely” one that would help strengthen the capabilities of its nearly 4,700 real estate agencies and salesperson members, equipping them with innovative digital tools and enabling them to offer customer advice and perform tasks more quickly.

Launched in March last year, the SoReal Prop initiative aims to provide the industry with a more streamlined property transaction process between salespersons and consumers. The SoReal Prop technology platform serves as a central repository of property data and hosting of vetted listings, with salespersons equipped with an app - RealAgent - to serve clients in real time.

The proposed acquisition is in line with a key goal of the Real Estate Industry Transformation Map announced last year, which is to fully digitalise property transactions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the purpose of the acquisition, SEAA has constituted a company - SEAA Services, to govern the live data feeds by the consortium of agencies.

Under the new umbrella, the RealAgent app – used by almost 23,000 agents in just over a year – will continue to provide clients with property advice.

Other than property reports with the embedded indicative selling price, other features include Real Launches, a component with access to new residential projects in Singapore, as well as eight property calculators.

For property buyers and sellers in Singapore, SEAA Services will enhance the platform with an app - RealHome - to help them in their search for listings, connect with respective agents marketing the properties, and even review or rate the agents after a successful transaction.

In the long run, the feedback derived from the usage of the apps could serve to improve processes so as to provide seamless and secure transactions for consumers, said SEAA.

Thomas Tan, president of SEAA, said: “Some of the challenges faced by agents today include duplicated listings, high marketing costs to advertise on multiple platforms, high subscription fees and outdated information that is not refreshed in real time.”

He added that the association hopes to create an effective platform that can provide “transparent and fast information” that would be beneficial for consumers, salespersons and even property developers.

Real Estate

Sysma unit bags S$20m Nassim Road bungalow contract

'Dead malls' will soon be a fixture in France, UBS predicts

Keppel, co-investors in deal to buy Shanghai's Yi Fang Tower for 4.6b yuan

Frasers Property unit secures A$600m green loan in Australia

Property agency OrangeTee & Tie partners home services startup Helpling

Could a full-fledged Airport Reit work?

Editor's Choice

BT_20190326_NSMKT26_3733935.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Asia markets pummelled but no panic selling; Dow opens higher

lwx_John_260319_7.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

BT_20190326_ANGOCBCXX_3732528.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
3 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
4 oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike
5 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_HYFLUX_260319_75.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux receives arbitration request for desalination plant in Algeria

Yi Fang Tower.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, co-investors in deal to buy Shanghai's Yi Fang Tower for 4.6b yuan

Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sysma unit bags S$20m Nassim Road bungalow contract

Mar 26, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore’s top law firm sees cracks in South-east Asia’s credit markets

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening