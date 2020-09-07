You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore investors see strong long-term fundamentals in Australian commercial property

Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

BT_20200907_LSDOWNUNDER_4229883.jpg
Roxy-Pacific Holdings' latest acquisition Down Under is a joint investment at 350 Queen Street in Melbourne with fellow Singapore property player TE Capital Partners. Chip Eng Seng believes the population growth in key cities is driving demand for both commercial and residential properties in Australia.
PHOTO: CBRE

Singapore

SINGAPORE investors ranging from sovereign wealth fund GIC to smaller property players have been investing in Australia's property market for a long time, drawn by the country's long term favourable economic fundamentals.

GIC regularly pops up in media reports in deals...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Savills Residential, Huttons Asia to merge in further sector consolidation

China cannot afford to let property market crash

Bukit Timah condo Verdale attracts 268 viewings during weekend preview launch

Ikea's shopping centres arm buys San Francisco mall in its first US real estate deal

SoftBank partners with India's Oyo in move for more oversight

Quarz, Black Crane ask Sabana Reit trustee to form opinion on whether manager failed to follow trust deed terms

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 6, 2020 10:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Judge's findings in Parti Liyani case involving CAG chairman warrant further investigations: AGC

FOLLOWING the acquittal of former domestic worker Parti Liyani of stealing from Changi Airport Group chairman Liew...

Sep 6, 2020 07:10 PM
Banking & Finance

DBS named best bank globally for third consecutive year

DBS has been named the best bank in the world by New York-based financial publication Global Finance, marking the...

Sep 6, 2020 06:27 PM
Real Estate

Bukit Timah condo Verdale attracts 268 viewings during weekend preview launch

VERDALE, a private residential development jointly developed by China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (COLI)...

Sep 6, 2020 04:24 PM
Companies & Markets

StarHub and M1 fined S$610,000 in total for service disruptions during circuit breaker

TELCOS StarHub and M1 have been slapped with fines totalling S$610,000 for Internet service disruptions during the "...

Sep 6, 2020 03:43 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore confirms 40 new Covid-19 cases, including four in community

[SINGAPORE] There were 40 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday afternoon, including four community cases and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bukit Timah condo Verdale attracts 268 viewings during weekend preview launch

Singapore confirms 40 new Covid-19 cases, including four in community

Judge's findings in Parti Liyani case involving CAG chairman warrant further investigations: AGC

DBS named best bank globally for third consecutive year

Firms to get up to S$30,000 for each new worker if they hire more locals in next 6 months

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.