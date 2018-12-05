Singapore is Asia's second most costly city for rich Asians: Julius Baer report

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
BOOSTED by a stronger Singapore dollar and costlier luxury goods and services overall, the Republic is now Asia's second most expensive city for luxury living, up from third place last year.
This finding came from private bank Julius Baer's latest wealth report, which
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg