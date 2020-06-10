You are here

Singapore new private home sales surged 81.3% in May over April: Knight Frank

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 1:01 PM

New private home sales in May went up 81.3 per cent over April, even as Singapore was in its second half of its eight-week Covid-19 circuit breaker period.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Developers in Singapore sold 484 private homes in May, exceeding April's sales of 267 homes, according to figures released by Knight Frank Singapore on Wednesday.

A total of 967 caveats for new private homes were lodged during the circuit breaker period from April 7 to June 1.

Of these, 577 were new sales while 380 were resale transactions and the remaining 10 were sub sales.

This comes even as show flats were closed and in-person property viewing was curbed during the circuit breaker period as strict safe distancing measures were in place.

In May last year, Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) data shows that 952 new private homes were sold. This figure excludes executive condominium (EC) units, which are a public-private housing hybrid.

Mr Leonard Tay, head of research at Knight Frank Singapore, said: "The sales volume of new homes dominated private residential transactions in May. Despite the restrictions on physical interaction, there is life yet for the real estate market."

While overall monthly demand was down in April and May, compared to the first quarter of this year, which accounted for a total of 4,162 caveats - or an estimated monthly average of 1,387 caveats - numbers for May were slightly more promising than April's.

May saw 643 transactions, up slightly by 2.6 per cent compared to the 627 in April.

Mr Tay said home buyers have shown "a degree of adjustment and adaptation to the prevailing circumstances" amida pandemic.

He said: "It could be that many of these new home buyers who sealed the deal in May had already been to the show flats prior to the circuit breaker, and weeks thereafter of staying at home helped in some measure towards a decision-making purchase."

"It could be that other buyers were confident enough to make a purchase with only the aid of online visuals and information."

THE STRAITS TIMES

