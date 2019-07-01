You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore private property price index up 1.9% in Q2: URA flash estimate

Mon, Jul 01, 2019 - 9:06 AM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

AK_sgsl_0107.jpg
THE private property price index rose 1.9 per cent in the second quarter of the year, according to flash estimates by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

THE private property price index rose 1.9 per cent in the second quarter of the year, according to flash estimates by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday.

Going by track record, prices of non-landed private residential properties rose by 1.5 per cent in the Core Central Region (CCR) compared to the 3 per cent fall in the previous quarter. As for the Rest of Central Region (RCR), prices rose by 3 per cent after registering a decline of 0.7 per cent in the previous quarter. Prices Outside Central Region (OCR) increased by 0.5 per cent, following the 0.2 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

These estimates were compiled based on prices given in contracts submitted for stamp duty payment and data on units sold by developers up till mid-June.

They will be updated on July 26. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The URA said that past data have shown that the difference between the quarterly price changes indicated by the flash estimate and the actual price changes could be significant when the change is small, and the public therefore is advised to interpret the flash estimates with caution.

Real Estate

Dasin Retail Trust to buy China shopping mall for 1.37b yuan

Australia home prices ease; Sydney, Melbourne rise

CapitaLand wraps up Ascendas-Singbridge buyout

Living in Barcelona's most famous Gaudí home is like being on a reality TV show

Billionaire general bets on property with fortune forged in oil

Lendlease announces US$1 billion data centre partnership

Editor's Choice

BT_20190701_JLASIA_3822459.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asia trade adds on muscle as US-Sino spat drags on

BT_20190701_LLKOPITIAMFP62_3822167.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Technology

Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies

file760vxsax5qboeiriizi (1).jpg
Jul 1, 2019
ASEAN Business

Non-tariff barriers hurdle for Asean community targets

Most Read

1 Xi fires shots at US before Trump meet, without mentioning him
2 Time to grab banks' promotional fixed deposit rates before probable interest rate cut at next US Fed meeting?
3 Prime US Reit prices IPO at US$0.88 per unit in downsized deal
4 Heavy fog causes flight delays, cancellations at Sydney Airport
5 Mexico's president says big bank loan shows confidence in Pemex
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190701_JLASIA_3822459.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Intra-Asia trade adds on muscle as US-Sino spat drags on

Jul 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank for International Settlements setting up Singapore innovation hub

BT_20190701_LLKOPITIAMFP62_3822167.jpg
Jul 1, 2019
Technology

Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies

Jul 1, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Suntec Reit, Dasin Retail Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening