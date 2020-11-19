You are here
South Korea to increase public housing to address rental home shortages
[SEOUL] South Korea's finance minister on Thursday said the government will buy properties to convert them into public housing to fast address a shortage of rental homes across the nation.
Speaking at a policy meeting, Hong Nam Ki said the government plans to add 114,000 homes for public housing on lease within the next two years.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes