South Korea to increase public housing to address rental home shortages

[SEOUL] South Korea's finance minister on Thursday said the government will buy properties to convert them into public housing to fast address a shortage of rental homes across the nation.

Speaking at a policy meeting, Hong Nam Ki said the government plans to add 114,000 homes for public housing on lease within the next two years.

REUTERS