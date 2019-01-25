You are here

Home > Real Estate

Spain's existing home prices jump 7.8% in 2018, most in a decade

Fri, Jan 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Madrid

PRICES for existing homes across Spain jumped in 2018 by the most in at least 12 years, as the country continued recovering from one of Europe's worst property crashes.

The 7.8 per cent average annual increase was an acceleration from 5.1 per cent in 2017, according to real estate research firm Fotocasa.es.

House prices leaped the most in Madrid, by 19.5 per cent. The market was still uneven, with regions such as Murcia on the Mediterranean coast dropping 3.3 per cent last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a market that is world famous for vacation homes and increasingly targeted by buy-and-rent investors, prices are still down almost 40 per cent from their peak in April 2007.

In the ensuing years, the real estate crash and banking crisis drove the government to seek a bailout for some of its mortgage-heavy lenders, which responded by halting loan applications and new construction.

The turnaround gained strength through a combination of economic expansion and an easing of credit terms, in addition to a persistent lag in new supply and recently a flood of investors. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Keppel-KBS US Reit Q4 DPU falls below forecast after rights issue

CapitaLand Commercial Trust Q4 DPU up 6.7% to 2.22 S'pore cents

Sabana Reit Q4 DPU falls to 0.71 Singapore cent

Outlook for S'pore industrial space stable: analysts

America's most pricey home sold to billionaire Ken Griffin

Property players should aim to diversify amid volatility: panel

Editor's Choice

SL_IBIWS_240119_1.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Catalist: to grow or to heal?

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
3 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
4 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
5 Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m

Must Read

SL_grabgen _240119_62.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Transport

Singapore to streamline rules governing taxis, private-hire cars

Drew and Napier - Davinder Singh - 2_Brighter, cropped for L500.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek's ST Telemedia acquires majority stake in cloud computing firm

Jan 24, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS clarifies takeover rules on general offers for dual-class shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening