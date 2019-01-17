You are here

Home > Real Estate

Sultan Plaza launches collective sale with reserve price of S$380m

The price works out to a land rate of approximately S$1,860 psf ppr for the 99-year leasehold development
Thu, Jan 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190117_SULTAN16_3670829.jpg
The 244-unit Sultan Plaza, built in the 1970s, sits on a land area of 52,471 square feet and is zoned for commercial use.
PHOTO: ERA REALTY NETWORK

Singapore

SULTAN Plaza - a 244-unit, 99-year leasehold development located on Jalan Sultan just off Beach Road - is up for collective sale, after receiving a mandate from over 80 per cent of the owners in favour of the en bloc exercise.

The full commercial site will launch a public

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Google in talks for 400,000 sq ft space at Alexandra Technopark

First Reit's Q4 DPU unchanged from a year ago

In Asia's space-starved cities, urban planners bring 'dead' land to life

China's December home prices stay resilient as big cities rebound

Newton Lodge up for collective sale with S$44m minimum price

Why Hong Kong's property market won't collapse

Editor's Choice

ak_sgx_0401.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Call for changes to Catalist and regulatory framework

BT_20190116_YORETAIL_3669394.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?

BT_20190116_LTGVTM6KX_3669358.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Semiconductor veteran Ricky Lee back for S$13.2m IPO

Most Read

1 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
2 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
3 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?
4 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Creative Technology, Keppel Corp, Best World, ICP
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jan 17, 2019
Garage

Insurers tap startup platforms to open new distribution channels

BT_20190117_NBBREXIT_3670878.jpg
Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

UK currency, stocks hope for the best in May's crushing defeat

Jan 17, 2019
Government & Economy

What next for Brexit? Here are 3 main scenarios

Jan 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Critical report on Catalist sparks a lively debate

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening