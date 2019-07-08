You are here

Sultan Plaza relaunches sale with new option of hotel use, reserve price still S$380m

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 6:15 PM
SULTAN Plaza - a 244-unit, 99-year leasehold development located on Jalan Sultan just off Beach Road - is relaunching its collective sale after receiving the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) support for hotel use and other development options. 

Hotel, mixed commercial and residential, and full commercial uses are now allowed for the development site at 100 Jalan Sultan.

The tender will be relaunched on Thursday, with the same reserve price of S$380 million, and will close on Aug 1 at 3pm.

Sultan Plaza, built in the 1970s, sits on a land area of 52,471 square feet. With the latest URA outline planning permission approval, it can now be redeveloped up to a gross floor area of approximately 24,373.5 square metres, reflecting an equivalent plot ratio of 5.0 and a development height control of approximately 33 storeys.

In a press release, ERA Realty Network, the agent for the sale, said that the allowable use for hotel came timely as a "bonus option", as keen prospective buyers for the site had indicated interest in developing it into a hotel with commercial components or a hotel with commercial and service apartments.

“Given Sultan Plaza’s strategic location, there is strong interest from developers especially when it has been approved for hotel usage. This site presents a lot of architectural possibilities as it offers a multitude of options for redevelopment concepts, where a piece of history can evolve into new urbanisation stories for Singapore," said Jeremy Rikas Chiu, group division director of investment sales at ERA Realty Network.

The Land Transport Authority also confirmed that a pre-application feasibility study is not required for the site’s redevelopment.

Ronnie Chin Architects, which was appointed by the collective sale committee to apply for the URA outline planning permission, has estimated approximately S$57.5 million in development charges and S$43 million in differential premium to intensify the land use as a hotel.

For a mixed use, commercial and residential development, the development charge and differential premium is about S$22 million. 

