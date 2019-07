Top executives at the contract signing ceremony on July 18 include: president director of the joint venture between Sinar Mas Land and Citramas Group Mike Wiluan (seated, far left); group CEO of Sinar Mas Land Michael Widjaja (standing, third from left); group CEO of Surbana Jurong Wong Heang Fine (standing, right) and chairman of the Singapore Economic Development Board Beh Swan Gin (standing, second from right).

PHOTO: SINAR MAS LAND AND CITRAMAS GROUP