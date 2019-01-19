Surbana Jurong builds new campus in Jurong Innovation District

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
URBAN and infrastructure consultancy Surbana Jurong is building a new campus for its global headquarters in the upcoming Jurong Innovation District. The groundbreaking ceremony for the 68,915 square metre development was held on Friday.
