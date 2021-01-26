You are here

Home > Real Estate

Swedish private equity firm EQT buys investment manager Exeter

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 2:55 PM

[STOCKHOLM] Sweden's EQT said on Tuesday it had signed a deal to buy global real estate investment manager Exeter Property Group for US$1.87 billion as the buyout group reported growth in net income for 2020.

Exeter, which is majority-owned by Ward Fitzgerald and other of Exeter's management team, has more than US$10 billion of assets under management, EQT said in a statement.

"We are excited to accelerate our strategy of building a globally-scaled real estate platform and diversifying the firm within private markets by joining forces with Exeter," EQT Chief Executive Christian Sinding said in a statement.

Exeter is focused on acquiring, developing and managing logistical, industrial, life science, office and residential properties across mainly the United States and Europe.

The consideration for the acquisition consists of US$800 million in new EQT shares and US$1.07 billion in cash.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

EQT also reported a net profit for the year of 283 million euros (S$455.48 million) compared to a year-ago 149 million, beating a mean forecast of 230 million in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

Its board proposed a dividend of 2.40 Swedish crowns per share which will be paid in two instalments of 1.20 crowns in June 2021 and 1.20 crowns in December 2021.

EQT said it had grown assets under management by 46 per cent to 52.5 billion euros, a record year for the firm in terms of fund raising.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Property auction success rates rise in 2020 despite fewer listings: Knight Frank

Suntec Reit posts 3.7% fall in DPU to 2.261 S cents for Q4

ARA Logos posts 8.9% rise in H2 DPU to 2.927 S cents

In Los Angeles, virus ravages overcrowded homes

To revive New York's economy, Wall Street firms offer help with vaccinations

Blackstone adds warehouses, boosting industrial bet

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 26, 2021 02:49 PM
Transport

Top global traders work to ease seafarer crisis due to coronavirus

[LONDON] Over 300 leading companies said on Tuesday they would work together to help hundreds of thousands of...

Jan 26, 2021 02:39 PM
Transport

Luxury cars fuel Hyundai Q4 profit

[SEOUL] Hyundai Motor Co reported a 57 per cent surge in quarterly profit on strong demand for its high-margin...

Jan 26, 2021 02:33 PM
Consumer

More carats and sparkle: How LVMH plans to change Tiffany

[PARIS] French luxury goods group LVMH plans to overhaul Tiffany & Co's vast merchandise lineup to focus more on...

Jan 26, 2021 02:01 PM
Government & Economy

India likely to double health spending next fiscal year: sources

[NEW DELHI] India is likely to double health spending in the next fiscal year with the aim of raising expenditure in...

Jan 26, 2021 01:55 PM
Government & Economy

Tokyo revises contact tracing strategy, narrows to higher-risk cases

[TOKYO] Tokyo has revised its contact-tracing strategy to prioritise outreach to higher-risk individuals affected by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, ARA Logos, Keppel Reit, MLT, Parkway Life Reit

Isetan could pay dearly for dragging its heels on sale of Wisma Atria space

Singapore shares decline at Tuesday's open; STI down 0.4%

Don't be too fast to dismiss Singapore tech manufacturing stocks

'This is not normal': Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for