You are here

Home > Real Estate

Sydney house prices drop most in 30 years since 2017 peak

Wed, Dec 12, 2018 - 7:41 AM

07222918.jpg
Sydney's property market slump has reached a new milestone, with values falling further than the late 1980s when Australia was on the cusp of entering its last recession.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Sydney's property market slump has reached a new milestone, with values falling further than the late 1980s when Australia was on the cusp of entering its last recession.

Average Sydney home values have fallen 10.1 per cent since their 2017 peak, CoreLogic Inc's head of research Tim Lawless said Tuesday, citing data as of Dec 7. That surpasses the top-to-bottom decline of 9.6 per cent recorded between 1989 and 1991.

The declines in Australia's most populous city are accelerating as tighter mortgage lending standards crimp the amount people can borrow and as nervous buyers sit on the sidelines. While local policy makers are monitoring the market closely, none appear nervous of an outright crash.

Sydney was the epicentre of a five-year boom and prices are still more than 60 per cent higher than they were in 2012. That means few existing homeowners are underwater, and the major banks, which dominate about 80 per cent of the mortgage market, have plenty of buffer before losses would bite.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are obviously past the cycle peak in housing and prices naturally are coming off," Craig Vardy, BlackRock Inc's head of fixed income for Australia, said at a briefing in Sydney on Tuesday. "Moderation in the housing market is expected to continue."

Mr Vardy said that the housing slump could be "prolonged" over the next 12 to 18 months and national house prices could fall another 10 per cent.

Separate data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday showed Sydney prices fell 1.9 per cent in the three months to the end of September, the worst quarterly performance since March 2005.

The biggest driver of the falls has been a gradual tightening of credit standards over the past four years. Concerned that standards had become too lax and the market was overheating, regulators limited the number of interest-only mortgages and pressed banks to tighten scrutiny of income and expense verification. Analysts estimate the maximum amount households can borrow has been reduced by about 20 per cent.

Australian authorities have repeatedly emphasized the declines are desirable as the boom was unsustainable, and have suggested the market is now returning more normal conditions.

In its latest survey of Australia, the OECD however warned that soft landings in housing markets are rare internationally and the country should be ready to respond to the risk of a significant price decline. Additionally, the Reserve Bank of Australia's No. 2 official Guy Debelle said banks risked exacerbating the slump if they all pulled back from lending simultaneously.

Still, mortgage data released Monday surprised to the upside, with the value of new loans to owner-occupier buyers jumping 3.5 per cent in October, the most since August 2015.

Mortgage lending has been the primary driver of bank profits over the past few years, leading bank analysts to downgrade their expectations of future earnings. However, concerns about potential losses are muted because Australian banks rarely lend above an 80 per cent loan-to-value ratio without a separate insurance policy. That means the property price declines would need to be much deeper to really hurt the existing portfolio.

While impaired loans have edged up, they remain very low by historic levels, Moody's Investors Service said in a recent report. The banks "have healthy collateral buffers against mortgage losses," Moody's said.

The major concern for the central bank is whether declining house prices will cause consumers to cut back on spending - the so-called wealth effect - potentially causing a knock-on decline to the whole economy. Traders are pricing in little chance of a rate rise next year, with some betting that now the next move in rates could be down.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

En bloc hopefuls cut prices as reality bites

White site at Woodlands Ave 2 'likely to require deep pockets'

Nov condo resale prices reverse 3 months of slide with 0.2% gain

Singapore property 'standstill' expected in 2019: analysts

Coca-Cola hires Cushman to sell its historic Fifth Avenue tower

HK's nano flats fail to draw interest as market sags

Editor's Choice

BT_20181212_STARHUB12A_3641158.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

file72l6xp4mbqpeogk75de.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Technology

South-east Asia tech valuations 'to hold amid global drop'

Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Boob tube's for rubes as pay-TV loses its lustre

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
3 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out

Must Read

BT_20181212_STARHUB12A_3641158.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

BT_20181212_LMXIPO12_3641074.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Biolidics launches IPO to raise S$6.1m

file72l6xp4mbqpeogk75de.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Technology

South-east Asia tech valuations 'to hold amid global drop'

BT_20181212_PARKVIEW_3641184.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc hopefuls cut prices as reality bites

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening