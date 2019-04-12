You are here

Home > Real Estate

Sydney property prices face further drop, RBA says

Fri, Apr 12, 2019 - 11:53 AM

BP_Sydney property_120419_35.jpg
Sydney property prices face "further downward pressure" due to an extended apartment construction pipeline as risks to Australian households have risen, the central bank said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Sydney property prices face "further downward pressure" due to an extended apartment construction pipeline as risks to Australian households have risen, the central bank said.

In its semi-annual assessment of the financial system on Friday, the Reserve Bank cited the danger of a "sharper downturn" in the global economy. It said while banks' profits remain healthy, increased scrutiny and weaker property and housing credit meant "greater-than-usual uncertainty" about their outlook.

"Risks to the household sector have increased over the past six months given weak housing market conditions," the RBA said. "Indicators of financial stress remain low outside the mining-exposed regions. However, the value of housing loans in arrears has drifted up from very low levels."

In the event of a spike in unemployment or sharper decline in property prices, the RBA would almost certainly resume easing to buttress households grappling with record debt and stagnant wages. Australian banks, the world's most exposed to residential property, would come under further pressure; largest lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia is already reportedly working on a plan to to cut over 10,000 jobs amid slower earnings growth.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Australia is in uncharted territory right now as property prices in Sydney and Melbourne - accounting for almost 40 per cent of the total - tumble while unemployment and interest rates remain low. Furthermore, the surge in the housing market between 2012 and 2017 means only buyers late in the boom are at risk of having a loan worth more than their home.

As a result, today's Financial Stability Review focused heavily on highlighting the potential threats at home and abroad, while noting that at present there are no imminent dangers.

"Global economic growth has slowed and downside risks to activity seem to have risen," the central bank said. "This increases the likelihood of a sharp decline in growth which could be detrimental to financial stability."

The review warned that China's "delicate balance" between stimulating a slowing economy and addressing financial stability risks "could falter."

The RBA in February dropped a tightening bias in favor of a neutral stance for the cash rate, which has stood at a record-low 1.5 percent since 2016, in response to weaker consumer spending that dragged on economic growth. It's now relying on unemployment at an eight-year low of 4.9 percent to ensure households stay solvent.

The central bank again highlighted Australians' high debt levels, saying while households remain in a good position to meet their commitments, it increases the system's vulnerabilities to a "sharp deterioration" in economic conditions.

The RBA estimated Sydney and Melbourne house prices remain 40 to 50 per cent higher than in 2012. But, it said: "the large ongoing increase in the supply of apartments, particularly in Sydney, will put further downward pressure on prices." Sydney property is down almost 14 per cent from its 2017 peak.

NO BUFFER

While households have an average financial buffer of a little over 2½ years on their mortgages at current interest rates, almost 30 per cent of loans have no or little buffer, the report showed.

Meantime, in the western city of Perth and northern city of Darwin, property has slumped 18 and 27 percent respectively since their 2014 peaks. Underscoring the struggles of the former mining regions, the RBA said Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory account for about 90 percent of all mortgage debt in negative equity.

Still, the RBA remained confident that the financial system is more resilient following a wide-ranging inquiry into misconduct and recommendations for improvement, higher capital levels and tighter lending standards.

It noted that banks' stress tests indicate they can withstand double-digit unemployment and house-price falls exceeding 30 per cent. It also said they'd held up well in real, if smaller, stress tests occurring in Western Australia.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Real estate among top gainers YTD but further rally unlikely

Singapore is second priciest city for private property: CBRE

China Vanke mulls US$1b property management IPO

China's property market feeling the stimulus effect

'China's Manhattan' borrows heavily, but the people have yet to arrive

House prices in London forecast to keep falling

Editor's Choice

BT_20190412_ABCHIP11_3751900.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Chip sector on the mend? Economists hold mixed views

BT_20190412_SPCAROUSELL12_3751887.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Garage

Carousell eyes Hong Kong, Philippines for revenue growth

BP_SGestate_120419_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Real estate among top gainers YTD but further rally unlikely

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 Are developer debt fears overblown?
3 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
4 CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam
5 Can the Hyflux restructuring be resurrected?

Must Read

BP_gdp_120419_18.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Weak manufacturing drags Singapore economy to slower 1.3% growth in Q1: flash estimates

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_120419_20.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS maintains monetary policy as expected, downgrades core inflation forecast

Apr 12, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand Mall Trust, China Jinjiang, Singapore Myanmar Investco

BT_20190412_GCCYBERTURN_3751811.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cyber insurance market hobbled by lack of data, experience, clarity

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening