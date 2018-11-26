TA Corp subsidiary bags residential development contracts totalling S$149.9m

PROPERTY and construction group TA Corporation's subsidiary Tiong Aik Construction has secured two contracts totalling S$149.9 million from developer Allgreen Properties for proposed residential developments at Fourth Avenue and Ewe Boon Road.

In its announcement on Monday evening, TA Corporation also said that the contracts are not expected to impact consolidated earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of the group for the current financial year ending Dec 31, 2018.

TA Corporation's shares closed unchanged at S$0.22 on Monday.