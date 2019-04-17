You are here

Home > Real Estate

Taxes that sent Vancouver's luxury housing market reeling

Home sales in March weakest since the financial crisis; more costly to both buy and own expensive homes
Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Vancouver

VANCOUVER'S housing market is buckling under a slew of taxes and regulations introduced since 2016 to tame years of relentless growth that made the city the most unaffordable on the continent.

The high end felt the impact first and has been the hardest hit: prices in West Vancouver, Canada's richest neighbourhood, are down 17 per cent from their 2016 peak. The slowdown is now broadening: home sales in March were the weakest since the financial crisis and benchmark prices fell 8.5 per cent from their record last June.

It's become more costly to both buy and own expensive homes, particularly for non-resident investors and foreigners.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

To get a sense of the impact from the municipal, provincial and federal measures, take as a hypothetical example, the province's most valuable property: the C$73.12 million (S$74 million) house belonging to Vancouver-based Lululemon Athletica Inc founder Chip Wilson. A foreign purchaser of the home who leaves the property empty for much of the year would end up paying as much as C$20.8 million in taxes as follows:

Taxes on purchase

  • Foreign buyers' tax of 20 per cent: C$14.6 million surcharge on top of sales price;
  • Property transfer tax rate climbs to 5 per cent on most expensive homes: C$3.7 million.

Ownership taxes

  • Municipal vacancy tax of one per cent on assessed value: C$731,200 a year;
  • Provincial speculation and vacancy tax, 2 per cent of assessed value: C$1.46 million a year;
  • Provincial luxury home tax known as the additional school tax of 0.2 per cent to 0.4 per cent of assessed value: C$278,480 a year.

Additional government moves

  • Federal rules tightening mortgage lending made it harder to obtain larger mortgages and harder for foreign buyers to borrow;
  • Proposed legislation will expose anonymous Vancouver property owners in a public registry to stymie tax evasion, fraud and money laundering. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

Keppel-KBS US Reit's Q1 DPU beats forecast

SPH acquires UK student housing for £133.7 million

Sharp drop in Singapore Q1 property investment sales: Colliers

China's home prices up in March amid lending surge

Trump's tax reform curbs housing activity: Fed researchers

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
4 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
5 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Must Read

BP_SG_170419_2.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BT_20190417_VISTB_3755961.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

7-ha Jurong tourism playground among moves to fend off rivals

Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

Apr 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS, OCBC private bank AUM buck industry slide: survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening