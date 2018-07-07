You are here

Home > Real Estate

Temporary slide in US mortgage rates could give new hope to first-time home buyers

According to the Freddie Mac survey of lenders, the 30-year fixed-rate average decreased to 4.52%
Sat, Jul 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Washington

MORTGAGE rates continued their month-long slide, according to data released on Thursday, giving new - but temporary - hope to millennial buyers struggling to piece together a down payment amid soaring home prices and lacklustre wage growth.

According to the Freddie Mac survey of lenders, the 30-year fixed-rate average decreased to 4.52 per cent with an average 0.5 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to one per cent of the loan amount.) It was 4.55 per cent a week ago and 3.96 per cent a year ago.

The 15-year fixed-rate average dropped to 3.99 per cent with an average 0.4 point. It was 4.04 per cent last week and 3.22 per cent a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average reached 3.74 per cent with an average 0.3 point, down from 3.87 per cent a week ago. It was 3.21 per cent a year ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The run-up in mortgage rates earlier this year represented not just a rise in risk-free borrowing costs, but for investors, the mortgage spread also rose back to more normal levels by about 20 basis points. What that means for buyers is good news. Mortgage rates may have a little more room to decline over the very short term," Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist, said in a statement.

"Although the current economic expansion is in its 10th year, residential single-family real estate was initially slow to recover," Mr Khater added.

"Now, backed by the demographic tailwind provided by millennials reaching the peak age to buy their first home, the housing market should have some room to grow going forward." Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors, said in an interview that first-time buyers are paying close attention to the rate declines.

"Interest rates are very important for first-time buyers - they don't have cash to buy a home," Mr Yun said.

"Home sales, which have been weakening the past few months, may stabilise because the (mortgage) rates are declining." He added that buyers should act quickly because "it's much more likely rates will be higher three to six months from now."

Meanwhile, mortgage applications declined 0.5 per cent from a week earlier, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The market composite index - a measure of total loan application volume - dropped 0.5 per cent. The refinance index fell 2 per cent, while the purchase index was unchanged.

The refinance share of mortgage activity accounted for 37.2 per cent of all applications.

"A shortage of inventory remains a significant constraint, but it is interesting to note that applications for government purchase loans fared better on the week, indicating that first-time buyers remain in the market," MBA chief economist Mike Fratantoni said in a statement. WP

Real Estate

No rationale for tough cooling measures: Redas

Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock

Property stocks in deep freeze after cooling measures

En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts

Slower growth in home loans expected from cooling measures

Trade tensions, rising interest rates 'likely triggered property tightening'

Editor's Choice

Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock

BT_20180707_LAGUNA_PARK_3493844.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts

BT_20180707_BLURB7COVER_3493061.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Brunch

No small change

Most Read

1 Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy
2 Govt raises ABSD, tightens LTV limits to cool Singapore property market
3 Singapore property, bank stocks tumble on new cooling measures; analysts slash target prices
4 MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice
5 'A sledgehammer to kill a fly': Experts surprised by 'severity' of new property curbs
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

No rationale for tough cooling measures: Redas

Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock

Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Top Stories

Property stocks in deep freeze after cooling measures

BT_20180707_LAGUNA_PARK_3493844.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening