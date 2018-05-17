You are here

Home > Real Estate

Tenders for sites on Cuscaden Road, Mattar Road and Silat Avenue go to highest bidders

Thu, May 17, 2018 - 10:32 AM
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority of Singapore (URA) on Thursday announced that the tenders for the sites at Cuscaden Road, Mattar Road and Silat Avenue have been gone to the highest bidders - or in the case of Silat Avenue, the sole bidder.

The site at Cuscaden Road, a 5,722.5 square metre residential development, was awarded to Amberden Pte Ltd, FEC Properties Pte Ltd and Orchard Square Pte Ltd. The tendered price is some S$409.99 million, and the per square metre (PSM) of gross floor area (GFA) is S$25,588.22.

The site on Mattar Road, a 6,230.2 sq m residential development, has gone to FSKH Development Pte Ltd, at a tendered price of S$223 million. The PSM of GFA is S$11,931.89.

The site on Silat Avenue, a 22,851.6 sq m part-residential and part-residential with commercial-at-first-storey development, was awarded to UOL Venture Investments Pte Ltd, UIC Homes Pte Ltd and Kheng Leong Company (Private) Limited. The consortium submitted the sole bid of S$1.035 billion, which works out to PSM of GFA of S$12,244.68, for the huge site which can yield 1,125 units .

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The tender for the site on Cuscaden Road was launched on Feb 27, 2018, while that for the sites on Mattar Road and Silat Avenue were launched on March 16, 2018. All three tenders closed on April 26, 2018. The land parcels were offered for sale on 99-year lease terms.

Real Estate

AA Reit: Redevelopment at 3 Tuas Ave 2 to cost S$48.2m

CCT to buy prime Frankfurt property for 343m euros, raise at least S$212m via private placement

Far East bags coveted Holland site for S$1.2b

Will CCT divest Twenty Anson?

Manulife US Reit to raise US$197.2m from 22-for-100 preferential offering

Frasers Property, GIC, JustCo invest US$177m in co-working space platform

Editor's Choice

BT_20180517_GBP_3439615.jpg
May 17, 2018
Stocks

US data fuelling greenback, but outlook lacks consensus

BT_20180517_LNG_3439438.jpg
May 17, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Data analytics and e-platforms changing the commodity sector

BT_20180517_KRFAR17_3439553.jpg
May 17, 2018
Real Estate

Far East bags coveted Holland site for S$1.2b

Most Read

1 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
2 Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?
3 TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers
4 Far East Organization-led consortium clinches plum Holland Road site
5 Singapore prepared to extend further help to Malaysia on 1MDB-related transactions: CAD, MAS
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

as-terminal-1705.jpg
May 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports surge 11.8% in April after 2 months of contraction; electronics shipments continue to slide

May 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q4 profit shrinks 19% to S$781m on forex effects, lower associates' contributions

May 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Raffles United's directors provide bonds to report to CAD on potential breaches of Securities and Futures Act

nz_sgx_170518.jpg
May 17, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, CapitaLand Commercial Trust, AusNet

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening