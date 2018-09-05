Tengah HDB district to feature fruit trees, farmers' markets

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
AVID gardeners and agrarian lovers can head west in the near future to the first housing district to be built in the "forest town" of Tengah.
In just two months, 1,500 flats will be launched for the aptly-named Plantation estate, which will be built amid community gardens
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg