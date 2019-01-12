You are here

Home > Real Estate

Thai developer holds back as mortgage curbs sap Bangkok's condo boom

Sat, Jan 12, 2019 - 11:55 AM

[BANGKOK] A leading Thai residential developer is scaling back its ambitions for new projects this year, as mortgage curbs and a weaker economy dim the outlook for Bangkok's once-booming condominium market.

Sena Development Pcl expects to start marketing 13 residential projects worth about 10 billion baht (S$422.7 million) in 2019, but would have preferred to launch more, deputy chief executive officer Kessara Thanyalakpark said in an interview Friday.

"All the negative news about property and the economy led us to be more cautious," Ms Kessara said. "There's been a shift to focus more on the quality of new buyers rather than quantity, to avoid people who abandon purchases or struggle to get mortgages."

Parts of the Bangkok home market have already started slowing, with builders forced to rely more on foreigners for business, according to CBRE Group Inc. Government Housing Bank, Thailand's top mortgage lender, sees sales of new houses and condominiums in the capital dropping 13 per cent this year. Property markets have cooled around Asia, from Sydney to Mumbai.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Bank of Thailand, which raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2011 in December, will impose stricter mortgage-lending rules from April to tame speculation. Trade-dependent Thailand's economic growth slowed in the third quarter and the US-China trade war threatens to sap the expansion this year too.

Sena Development still expects earnings growth of about 20 per cent in 2019, as sales of older projects complete. A partnership with Japan's Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp to develop condominiums in Bangkok will be the major contributor to earnings growth in the next few years, said Ms Kessara.

Sena's shares have dropped 6 per cent in the past three months, versus the 11 per cent decline in the Thai Property Development Index.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Yoma in Thai bond offering of 2.3b baht

Oxley shares add 7% on news of deal to sell Stevens Road hotels

Workspace provider IWG takes space at Capitol Singapore

Older London offices could become a bargain

US$13m cliffside mansion up for sale in Mexico

Mystery buyer forfeits HK$36m after changing mind on prime Hong Kong property

Editor's Choice

BT_20190112_FRONT12_3666510.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Brunch

The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market

BT_20190112_ROLLSROYCE_3666417.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Transport

Rolls-Royce is on a roll

ttcreative10-ol-2_0.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative shares surge 36% on positive CES launch of new SXFI headphone technology

Most Read

1 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
2 Oxley selling Stevens Rd hotels for close to S$1b
3 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power
4 Hyflux should be given chance to survive amid restructuring
5 Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

Must Read

BT_20190112_FRONT12_3666510.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Brunch

The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market

BT_20190112_ROLLSROYCE_3666417.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Transport

Rolls-Royce is on a roll

ttcreative10-ol-2_0.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creative shares surge 36% on positive CES launch of new SXFI headphone technology

BT_20190112_PMLEE_3666577.jpg
Jan 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Workforce Singapore making progress in helping workers displaced by economic restructuring: PM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening