Top execs from Teambuild, CDL, Surbana Jurong and SIT to join BCA board

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THREE business executives and an academic will join the board of Singapore's Building and Construction Authority (BCA) in April, the Ministry of National Development announced on Thursday.
The new board members are Johnny Lim, executive director of prefabrication
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg