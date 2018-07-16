Trump uses UK visit to promote his money-losing golf resort

Mr Trump at his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, which he repeatedly plugged on his trip to Brussels and Britain. The resort has lost money since he purchased it in 2014.

Glasgow, Scotland

ON Monday, US President Donald Trump will have a closely watched meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, just days after the announcement that 12 Russian military intelligence officers had been indicted on charges of hacking Democratic organisations in an effort to affect the 2016 election.

But first, a bit of golf. Mr Trump was shielded from members of the US new media who travelled with him here to Trump Turnberry, the luxury Scottish resort where he stayed for the weekend - but not from British journalists, who captured protesters on a nearby beach shouting, "No Trump, no KKK, no racist USA" as he teed off on Saturday.

The group chanted across windswept grasslands and a protective buffer of dozens of law enforcement officials. Thousands protested against his visit on Saturday in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh - where two "Trump Baby" balloons made an appearance.

Scottish police confirmed they were searching for a paraglider with a banner reading "Trump Well Below Par", who breached a no-fly zone over the resort after the president arrived on Friday night.

Mr Trump has, for the most part, ignored the large rallies against him in the United Kingdom, instead focusing on promoting Turnberry. He described it as "magical" while on the world stage at the Nato summit in Brussels and on a working visit to Britain.

Before arriving in Scotland - the birthplace of his mother - the president repeatedly plugged Turnberry, one of two Scottish resorts that bear his name.

It is a tactic that has alarmed ethics watchdogs, who say he is using his presidential platform to promote a resort. His arrival at Turnberry marks the 169th day during his presidency that he has visited a property owned, managed or branded by the Trump Organization.

Financial records show the resort has lost money since Mr Trump purchased it in 2014.

Norman L Eisen, chairman of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said in an interview on Friday: "He's attempting to utilise his trip to get beneficial PR." NYTIMES

