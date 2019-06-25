You are here

Tuas site triggered for tender, Kaki Bukit plot available for application: JTC  

Tue, Jun 25, 2019 - 1:41 PM
Tuas South Link 3, that has been triggered for tender with a minimum bid price of S$2 million.
PHOTO: JTC

The site at Kaki Bukit Road 5 is available for application under the first half of 2019 industrial government land sales programme.
PHOTO: JTC

AN industrial site at Tuas South Link 3 has been triggered for tender with a minimum bid price of S$2 million, while another plot at Kaki Bukit Road 5 is available for application under the first half of 2019 IGLS (industrial government land sales) programme, JTC announced on Tuesday. 

A site on the reserve list is triggered for launch if a developer's indicated minimum price in its application is acceptable to the government. This is as opposed to confirmed list sites which are launched according to schedule, regardless of demand.

In a press statement, JTC said it has received an application for the Tuas site to be put up for public tender, with a minimum committed bid price of S$2 million. 

Zoned for "Business-2" (B2) development, or heavier industrial use, the Tuas site has a 20-year tenure, with an area of 0.45 hectare, and a gross plot ratio of 1.4. Tender for this site will close at 11am on Aug 6.

The site at Kaki Bukit Road 5 has a tenure of 30 years and occupies an area of 2.02 hectares. It is similarly zoned for B2 use, with a gross plot ratio of 2.5.

JTC noted that the Kaki Bukit site is also the last of seven reserve list sites under the first half of the 2019 IGLS programme. 

