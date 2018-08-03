You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK construction expands at fastest rate in 14 months

Fri, Aug 03, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

JUST hours before the Bank of England raised interest rates for only the second time since before the financial crisis, the IHS Markit/CIPS Construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to its highest since May 2017.

"July data reveal an impressive turnaround," IHS Markit economist Tim Moore said.

The PMI jumped to 55.8 from June's reading of 53.1, beating all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that had predicted a slight slowdown in growth to 52.8.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The figures contrast with a more lacklustre reading for manufacturers on Wednesday, who were their most downbeat in nearly two years due to concerns about Brexit and the value of the pound.

Thursday's construction PMI also showed some Brexit worries and higher costs for steel used in construction - a possible reflection of European Union tariffs imposed on steel imports to the bloc in response to US tariffs.

Nonetheless, the overall tone from the construction industry was positive. New orders flowed in at the fastest rate since May 2017 and both house-building and employment in the sector rose by the most since December 2015.

The figures contrast with a weak start to 2018, when unusually icy weather hurt the sector, causing first-quarter output to fall by 0.8 per cent according to official data.

"While the recent rebound in construction work has been flattered by its recovery from a low base earlier in 2018, there are also signs that underlying demand conditions have picked up this summer," IHS Markit's Moore said.

Last week the National House-Building Council reported year-on-year increases in housing starts in most of Britain during the three months to the end of June, though a sharp fall in London dragged down the national average. REUTERS

Real Estate

New tax rules eat into Lippo Mall Trust DPU

Four hotels may have infringed Competition Act

HDB resale prices dip 0.3% in July, volume up 28%: SRX flash data

Ascendas Reit buys Brisbane business park for A$33.5m

China property investors spend less abroad

From Sydney to New York, cracks showing in property markets

Editor's Choice

BT_20180802_JLBANKS2_3519672.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Government & Economy

In reskilling financial sector, a new point of sale

BT_20180802_KRROB_3519660.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Real Estate

Robinson 77 put on the market by CLSA

BT_20180802_JQEZ2_3519684.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Technology

EZ-Link still a leading player in Singapore's e-payment drive

Most Read

1 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
2 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
3 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
4 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
5 Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

DBS.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates

DBS.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

pm lee.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean must stay the course and press on with economic integration and innovation: PM Lee

Aug 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Pacific Radiance sets Aug 24 date for vote to restructure S$100m of 4.3% notes due Aug 29

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening