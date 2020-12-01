UK house price inflation hits highest in almost six years: Nationwide

British house prices rose by the most in nearly six years in November, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday as the country's housing market booms even while the broader economy struggles with coronavirus.

In annual terms, prices rose by 6.5 per cent, Nationwide said.

Prices rose by 0.9 per cent from October, a slight acceleration in the monthly growth pace.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 5.5 per cent annual increase and a monthly rise of 0.3 per cent.

