UK house prices stagnate ahead of Brexit: Nationwide

Thu, Jan 31, 2019 - 3:19 PM

[LONDON] British house prices rose by just 0.1 per cent in annual terms in January, adding to signs of a slowdown in the country's housing market ahead of Brexit, data from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Thursday.

In monthly terms, prices rose by 0.3 per cent, Nationwide said.

Economists who took part in a Reuters poll of economists had expected prices to be flat when compared with January last year and to rise by 0.2 per cent in monthly terms.

