You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK house prices surge to new high

Tax cut leads to biggest price increases in 16 years, but activity likely to weaken
Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200903_HOUSE3_4225016.jpg
To revive the housing market, Chancellor Rishi Sunak in July temporarily waived stamp duty on the first £500,000 of any property purchase. The tax cut will last until March 31, 2021.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

HOUSE prices in the United Kingdom rose by the most in 16 years in August, after a tax cut stoked post-lockdown demand, said the Nationwide Building Society.

Values jumped 2 per cent from a month earlier to an average of £224,123 (S$407,321), the mortgage lender said on Wednesday. On an annual basis, prices rose 3.7 per cent.

"House prices have now reversed the losses recorded in May and June and are at a new, all-time high," said Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist.

"The stamp-duty holiday will serve to bring some activity forward," he added.

SEE ALSO

Demand for HDB resale flats remains strong in August: SRX

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The housing market came to a standstill during the novel coronavirus lockdown. To get it going again, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in July temporarily waived stamp duty on the first £500,000 of any property purchase.

The tax cut is due to last until March 31 next year.

The question now is how long the boost can be sustained. Government support measures will start to run out next month, and unemployment is expected to rise.

Nationwide said activity could weaken in the next few quarters, and many economists agree.

"For now, an unprecedented combination of repayment holidays as well as a property-tax holiday and monetary stimulus are supporting house prices," said Bloomberg Economics' Niraj Shah.

"But that buffer will be tested later this year, as the government's fiscal support is unwound and mortgage repayment holidays expire," he added.

The housing market in England reopened in May, with Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland following suit a month later.

In a sign that momentum is set to be maintained in the short term, Bank of England figures on Tuesday showed that mortgage approvals surged for a second month in July.

Nationwide's Mr Gardner said social distancing is not having the "chilling effect" that had been feared.

"Pent-up demand is coming through, where decisions taken to move before lockdown are progressing," he said.

"Behavioural shifts may also be boosting activity, as people reassess their housing needs and preferences as a result of life in lockdown," he added. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Broker's take: Jefferies upgrades Mapletree Commercial Trust, Suntec Reit to 'buy'

Demand for HDB resale flats remains strong in August: SRX

Property investors tap mobile home parks for Covid-era returns

Moody's puts LMIRT's ratings on review for downgrade

PropertyGuru bags S$300m from TPG, KKR to boost growth

GCB land in Queen Astrid Park for sale with S$126.8m guide price

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 3, 2020 02:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Mall operator Frasers to launch e-commerce marketplace in Oct

MALL operator Frasers Property Retail will launch a new e-commerce marketplace in Singapore next month, allowing...

Sep 3, 2020 02:44 PM
Transport

Vietnam to resume some Asian flights as curbs on business travel ease

[HANOI] Vietnam plans to restart international commercial flights to and from six Asian cities from mid-September,...

Sep 3, 2020 02:30 PM
Government & Economy

Philippines' jobless rate eases as economy reopens from lockdown

[MANILA] The Philippines' unemployment rate dropped in July from a record-high three months ago, the statistics...

Sep 3, 2020 02:22 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS introduces new SGD funding facility for banks, boosts access to liquidity

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced on Thursday that it will be taking steps to boost Singapore...

Sep 3, 2020 02:14 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks end higher on US rallies

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks ended higher on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street as investors searched for new...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.