You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK house prices up most since 2016 as Britons seek more space

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 12:49 PM

[LONDON] A boom in the UK housing market gathered pace this month as Britons' pandemic-driven desire for more living space and a tax break on purchases pushed asking prices up by the most in four years.

Advertised prices for homes gained 5 per cent from a year earlier, the most since September 2016, property website Rightmove said on Monday. The largest increases were seen in regions outside of London such as Yorkshire, the Midlands and Scotland. Prices rose 0.2 per cent from August to an average of 319,996 pounds (S$562,670).

With the coronavirus forcing people to spend more time at home, Britons are craving more outside space, bedrooms and distance from city centers.

"There's a new urgency for extra space to be able to work from home," said Tim Bannister, a director at Rightmove. "At the start of the year, a fourth bedroom was very much a luxury for buyers trading up, but it's now emerging as a must have." Still, while the experience of lockdown is fuelling a boom in the property market for now, rising unemployment and the expiration of a tax break on home sales will weigh on prices in the next few months.

The exodus is slowing transactions as agents struggle to keep up. Rightmove estimates that about 40 per cent more sales are going through compared to this time last year. Sales of three and four-bedroom homes have more than doubled.

SEE ALSO

UK at 'critical point' in virus surge with London at risk

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

By contrast, transactions in central London are down 14 per cent from a year ago.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Maxwell House up for collective sale with S$295m reserve price

LMIRT proposes S$280m rights issue to fund acquisition of Jakarta mall

Centurion invites noteholders to exchange, sell S$60m notes

Keppel Capital ties up with Korea's pension fund to explore investment opportunities

CCT: Merger with CMT is between two equals, not a takeover

Huttons Group appoints CDL's chief revenue officer as new CEO

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 21, 2020 12:33 PM
Life & Culture

Christian Siriano and Tom Ford Have an unexpected mind-meld.

[NEW YORK] Christian Siriano, late of "Project Runway" (first as a contestant, then as chief mentor in the...

Sep 21, 2020 12:28 PM
Government & Economy

At least eight dead in Mumbai building collapse, several feared trapped

[MUMBAI] At least eight people were killed in India when a three-storey residential building collapsed before dawn...

Sep 21, 2020 12:03 PM
Transport

Finnish cruise ship evacuated after running aground in Baltic sea

[STOCKHOLM] A Finnish passenger cruise ship was evacuated on Sunday after it ran aground off the island of Aland in...

Sep 21, 2020 11:58 AM
Banking & Finance

AIA Singapore creates up to 500 career opportunities for fresh grads, mid-career switchers

INSURER AIA Singapore on Monday announced the creation of up to 500 new career opportunities, training and financial...

Sep 21, 2020 11:57 AM
Technology

ByteDance says TikTok will be its subsidiary under deal with Trump

[NEW YORK] China's ByteDance said on Monday that TikTok's global business will become its subsidiary, even as Oracle...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Centurion, Ascendas Reit, First Reit

UK at 'critical point' in virus surge with London at risk

Singapore stocks open flat on Monday; STI up 0.03%

CCT: Merger with CMT is between two equals, not a takeover

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.