You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK housebuilders face shortages and cost hikes as Brexit, virus disrupt trade

Fri, Jan 29, 2021 - 5:50 AM

London

HOUSEBUILDERS in Britain are facing a shortage of construction materials and mounting costs as disruptions caused by the coronavirus and Brexit start weighing on the industry.

Escalating prices for shipping and delays at some British ports are having a major impact amid high demand, according to trade body Builders Merchants Federation, which says its members manufacture 76 per cent of building products in the U.K. The price of timber has soared by an average 20 per cent and there's evidence of limited availability of roofing materials, it said.

"The longer the issue goes on, then the more the larger house builders will be impacted," said BMF Chief Executive Officer John Newcomb. Smaller builders have felt the brunt so far, but "we are doing everything we can to try and improve the situation and increase supplies to meet current demand."

The challenges come at a crucial time for builders as they struggle to meet demand for homes before a tax break for buyers expires at the end of March. While the sector is one of the few allowed to keep operating during the latest national lockdown that began in January, a boom that lifted house prices to a record in 2020 looks set to falter as purchases are increasingly unlikely to complete before the tax holiday's deadline.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Persimmon Plc, the UK's largest housebuilder, warned earlier this month of uncertainties relating to disruptions from the pandemic and the broader impact of the free trade agreement between the European Union and the UK. despite the "resilient demand" for new homes.

Freight companies are rejecting one in five contracts to take goods from France to the U.K. as border rules put in place after Brexit add to delays in moving goods across the English Channel, according to data from global logistics platform Transporeon.

"We are facing a perfect storm caused by a number of factors, including a shortage of containers because of unprecedented demand, ships mothballed with their containers and crew, and carriers reluctant to take bookings for the U.K. because of the congestion at U.K. ports," Mike Tattam, sales and marketing director of family-owned business Lakes Showering, said in a BMF statement Tuesday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Property SMEs can get instant collateral-free loans under proptech, Validus tie-up

Lim Kay Tong, siblings sell bungalow for S$43m

Prices and rents of industrial space edge up q-o-q in Q4 2020 as occupancy rate climbs

UK high streets emptying at the fastest pace on record

Spanish cement sales slump to 50-year low with no pick-up in 2021

Number of condos up for rental in Toronto surges 132%

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 29, 2021 05:50 AM
Real Estate

Property SMEs can get instant collateral-free loans under proptech, Validus tie-up

SMALL and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore's real estate and construction industries will be able to obtain...

Jan 29, 2021 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - ETF1

127.5

Jan 29, 2021 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - CAT1

3.4

Jan 29, 2021 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - EQUITYHD1

Jan 29, 2021 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - COMMODITY1

COMMODITY FUTURES Jan 27

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US trade deficit narrows after jump in exports

Mastercard beats profit estimates as customer spending improves

New community cases down from 21 in the week before to one in the past week: MOH

New US jobless benefit claims fall as Biden takes office

Dow quarterly results up on higher demand, prices

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for