 UK landlords want banks to share rent burden, Real Estate - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK landlords want banks to share rent burden

With one-fifth of commercial rent behind, property owners are stuck between tenants and lenders
Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210203_BOE_4433225.jpg
The Bank of England has urged lenders to consider carefully their responses to potential breaches of covenants arising directly from the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequences.
PHOTO: AFP

London

BRITISH businesses ravaged by the pandemic skipped more than £4 billion (S$7.3 billion) in rent last year. With the bill coming due, a battle over sharing the pain is heating up.

Landlords, acknowledging the damage wrought by almost a year of enforced closures and depleted...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 3, 2021 12:24 AM
Energy & Commodities

BP reports US$5.7b annual loss, its first in a decade

[LONDON] BP on Tuesday reported its first loss in at least a decade, taking a US$5.7 billion loss for the year...

Feb 3, 2021 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

Trump accused of 'grievous betrayal' in impeachment trial brief

[WASHINGTON] US impeachment managers denounced Donald Trump's alleged incitement of insurrection as "a betrayal of...

Feb 2, 2021 11:55 PM
Transport

Harley unveils turnaround plan after swinging to quarterly loss

[CHICAGO] Harley-Davidson on Tuesday unveiled a five-year turnaround plan to target low double-digit earnings growth...

Feb 2, 2021 11:50 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open higher after GameStop fever breaks

[NEW YORK] Wall Street continued its rebound on Tuesday following a chaotic week that pitched individual investors...

Feb 2, 2021 11:44 PM
Transport

Uber to buy alcohol delivery startup Drizly for US$1.1b

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber Technologies agreed to acquire Drizly, which makes an on-demand alcohol delivery app, for US$1....

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BP reports US$5.7b annual loss, its first in a decade

Trump accused of 'grievous betrayal' in impeachment trial brief

Harley unveils turnaround plan after swinging to quarterly loss

US: Stocks open higher after GameStop fever breaks

Uber to buy alcohol delivery startup Drizly for US$1.1b

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for