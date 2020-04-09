UK may need government to step in as housing market flatlines

UK real estate agents called for help from the government as expectations for prices and market activity plunged.

[LONDON] UK real estate agents called for help from the government as expectations for prices and market activity plunged.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) said anticipated near-term sales dropped to their weakest level in more than two decades. Buyer demand and price expectations also sank in March. Longer-term pessimism indicates that measures, such as a suspension of the sales tax known as stamp duty to encourage buyers, could be needed, it said on Thursday.

"The legacy of Covid-19 could be such that any return to what might be described as normality in the economy will take time," said RICS chief economist Simon Rubinsohn. "Further government interventions both in the wider economy and more specifically in the housing market may be necessary to aid this process."

The lockdown has forced agents to shutter their offices and halt property viewings. Lettings have also fallen victim to the pandemic with flat-lining demand from tenants sending rent expectations below zero for the first time since the financial crash.

Here are comments from some of the real estate agents surveyed:

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

David Pank, Manning Stainton in Leeds

"The month started extremely well in terms of new properties and sales. Covid-19 will reduce demand for a considerable period in view of employment uncertainty for many people."

Robert Bell, Robert Bell and Co in Lincolnshire

"Our offices are closed. A skeleton staff are working from home. About 80 per cent of our staff will be furloughed. Consequently, we expect little new business until the government's lockdown is relaxed, and the virus is overcome."

Martin Hoyle, PMBC Limited in South West and Wales

"Covid-19 will impact the market but to what extent is unknown currently. Pent up demand will remain although sentiment will be the key to the market going forward."

Kevin Ryan, Carter Jonas LLP in London's Mayfair

"Before the Covid-19 lockdown prospects for a productive spring and summer market were good but now everything has come to a standstill. Hanging on to agreed sales at the moment but no new offers coming in despite virtual viewings."

BLOOMBERG