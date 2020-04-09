You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK may need government to step in as housing market flatlines

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 3:10 PM

file79vzmd8j7vr1g0ebpayf.jpg
UK real estate agents called for help from the government as expectations for prices and market activity plunged.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] UK real estate agents called for help from the government as expectations for prices and market activity plunged.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) said anticipated near-term sales dropped to their weakest level in more than two decades. Buyer demand and price expectations also sank in March. Longer-term pessimism indicates that measures, such as a suspension of the sales tax known as stamp duty to encourage buyers, could be needed, it said on Thursday.

"The legacy of Covid-19 could be such that any return to what might be described as normality in the economy will take time," said RICS chief economist Simon Rubinsohn. "Further government interventions both in the wider economy and more specifically in the housing market may be necessary to aid this process."

The lockdown has forced agents to shutter their offices and halt property viewings. Lettings have also fallen victim to the pandemic with flat-lining demand from tenants sending rent expectations below zero for the first time since the financial crash.

Here are comments from some of the real estate agents surveyed:

SEE ALSO

ECB's Lagarde says large-scale debt cancellation 'unthinkable'

David Pank, Manning Stainton in Leeds

"The month started extremely well in terms of new properties and sales. Covid-19 will reduce demand for a considerable period in view of employment uncertainty for many people."

Robert Bell, Robert Bell and Co in Lincolnshire

"Our offices are closed. A skeleton staff are working from home. About 80 per cent of our staff will be furloughed. Consequently, we expect little new business until the government's lockdown is relaxed, and the virus is overcome."

Martin Hoyle, PMBC Limited in South West and Wales

"Covid-19 will impact the market but to what extent is unknown currently. Pent up demand will remain although sentiment will be the key to the market going forward."

Kevin Ryan, Carter Jonas LLP in London's Mayfair

"Before the Covid-19 lockdown prospects for a productive spring and summer market were good but now everything has come to a standstill. Hanging on to agreed sales at the moment but no new offers coming in despite virtual viewings."

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Is KepLand ditching residences in Hoe Chiang Rd project?

Frasers Property temporarily shuts UK and Germany assets, some staff taking unpaid leave

Cromwell E-Reit proposes rent deferrals, monthly payments for tenants

US$100b Reit rout pulverises family fortunes across Asia

Savings from pay cuts at Starhill Reit to be passed on to unitholders

Million-dollar HDB resale flats facing downtrend

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 9, 2020 03:24 PM
Banking & Finance

ECB's Lagarde says large-scale debt cancellation 'unthinkable'

[PARIS] European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde dismissed on Thursday the possibility of a...

Apr 9, 2020 02:59 PM
Banking & Finance

Singapore-based investors value confidence, financial comfort: survey

SINGAPORE-BASED investors have been found to value confidence, financial comfort and risk tolerance more than...

Apr 9, 2020 02:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Prudential to issue US$1b in 10-year notes

BRITISH life insurance and financial services company Prudential plc has priced US$1 billion worth of new notes,...

Apr 9, 2020 02:29 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong tourism chief pins hopes on recovery starting by July

[HONG KONG] The impact of the novel coronavirus on Hong Kong's tourism sector is unprecedented and the city can hope...

Apr 9, 2020 02:19 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei edges down as virus fears offset stimulus hope

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally lower on Thursday, as expectations for the impact of a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.