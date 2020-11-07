You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK Oct house prices climb most since 2016, ahead of new lockdown

Average house prices rose 7.5% in October from a year earlier to a record average of £250,457, says mortgage lender
Sat, Nov 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201107_UK7_4317206.jpg
The UK property market has defied a general economic downturn since the virus hit, as city dwellers looked to move out of urban centres.
PHOTO: AFP

London

UK house prices climbed the most since 2016 last month, pushing average values to a record ahead of the renewed restrictions to contain the coronavirus.

Average house prices rose 7.5 per cent in October from the year before to a record average of £250,457 (S$443,000), mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday. On the month alone, prices gained 0.3 per cent.

The property market has defied a general economic downturn since the virus hit, as city dwellers looked to move out of urban centres. The government is also fuelling demand with a temporary tax break on purchases and by promising more generous loans for young buyers.

Under the new lockdown that took effect this week, house viewings are still allowed and real estate agents remain open for business.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The boom may be short-lived. Rising unemployment and a new lockdown this month will make it harder for transactions to go through. The Bank of England expanded monetary stimulus on Thursday as it lowered forecasts for growth.

"While government support measures have undoubtedly helped to delay the expected downturn in the housing market, they will not continue indefinitely," said Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax. "With a number of clear headwinds facing the housing market, we expect to see greater downward pressure on house prices as we move into 2021." BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

FLCT's 5.5% rise in H2 DPU due to more than 'merger effect'

StanChart unveils permanent move to flexible working

Evergrande service unit to seek approval for US$2b Hong Kong IPO

Rich Filipinos boosting beach home sales near Manila

Reits (Nov 07-08, 2020)

Rich Filipinos are boosting beach home sales near Manila

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 7, 2020 06:04 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks end strong week with mild losses

[BENGALURU] European stocks closed slightly lower on Friday, taking the shine off a 7 per cent rally this week as...

Nov 7, 2020 05:58 AM
Stocks

US: Stocks end best week since April with muted session

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished their best week in months with a muted session on Friday, as Joe Biden inched...

Nov 7, 2020 12:20 AM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Nov 6, 2020 11:09 PM
Banking & Finance

Sumitomo posts record H1 loss amid Covid crisis

[TOKYO] Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp reported a record net loss of 60.2 billion yen (S$784 million) for the...

Nov 6, 2020 10:53 PM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Dow open flat as Biden edges closer to White House

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and the Dow opened flat on Friday after a sharp rally this week, as Democrat Joe Biden...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UBS sued for US$500m by Chinese tycoon over deal gone awry

Small number of pubs allowed to resume business in Dec under pilot trials

Alibaba fraternity stamps mark on top-end Singapore properties

NetLink's H1 profit after tax grows 1.5% to S$44.8m

SIA reports record H1 loss of S$3.47 billion on huge impairments and retrenchment costs

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for