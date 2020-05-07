UK property sector seeks govt help to survive Covid-19 crisis

Get our introductory offer at only
London
BRITISH surveyors are calling for a relaxation in property tax to counter the severe downturn in the UK housing market due largely to the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) wants the government to slash punitive stamp...
