URA Draft Master Plan 2019: 3D underground maps to be rolled out for Marina, Jurong and Punggol areas

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) will be rolling out 3D underground maps for Marina Bay, Jurong Innovation District and Punggol Digital District to show the usage and planning requirements in these three pilot areas.

The move is to make underground plans transparent to developers and building owners.

"Faced with an increasingly complex environment, we need to build a resilient city by continually reviewing and enhancing plans to stay relevant to our people's needs, and be ready to adapt to changing trends," URA said in a media statement on its Draft Master Plan 2019 on Wednesday.

"One strategy to make better use of our land is to free up surface land for people-centric uses by relocating utilities, transport, storage and industrial facilities underground."

The 3D underground plan will be expanded to include more areas in future.