URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10

Thu, May 31, 2018 - 11:12 AM
THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the Housing & Development Board (HDB) have released three sites with residential components for sale at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10 under the first half of the 2018 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme, the authorities announced on Thursday. 

For sale is one Confirmed List site at Dairy Farm Road launched for residential development with commercial uses at the first storey. This land parcel has a site area of 19,647.5 square metres (sq m), with a 99-year lease period, and a permissible gross floor area (GFA) of 41,260 sq m. The project completion period is five years, and tender for this development will close at 12 noon on Sept 4. 

Separately, the URA residential site at Sims Drive and the HDB executive condominium site at Tampines Avenue 10 are available for application under the Reserve List. This means developers can trigger the tender of these sites if they indicate interest with bid commitments acceptable to the URA.

The development at Sims Drive has a site area of 16,225.3 sq m, with a lease period of 99 years, and a permissible GFA of 48,676 sq m. Project completion period also stands at five years, or 60 months. 

Lastly, the executive condominium at Tampines has a site area of 2.56 hectares (25, 600 sq m), and a proposed gross plot ratio of 2.8. 

Taken together, these three sites can yield about 1,880 residential units, the URA and the HDB said in a joint statement. 

