You are here

Home > Real Estate

URA private home price index up 1.3% q-o-q in Q3, higher than flash estimate rise of 0.9%

Fri, Oct 25, 2019 - 8:38 AM
UPDATED Fri, Oct 25, 2019 - 9:29 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

nz_private_251045.jpg
Singapore's benchmark private residential property price index rose 1.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2019 over the second quarter, faster than the 0.9 per cent increase shown in the flash estimate released on Oct 1, according to the latest data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE'S benchmark private residential property price index rose 1.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2019 over the second quarter, faster than the 0.9 per cent increase shown in the flash estimate released on Oct 1, according to the latest data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday.

In Q2 this year, the index rose 1.5 per cent quarter on quarter.

Year on year, the index is up 2.1 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Singapore office prices fall 3.9% q-o-q in Q3; vacancy rates ease to 10.6%: URA

Chuan Hup in JV with associate to buy and develop Perth site

CRCT's DPU up 0.8% for Q3 on existing mall growth, new malls' contributions

Industrial market posts stable Q3 despite external headwinds, but outlook cloudy

HK businessman pays HK$7.6m for parking space

Lendlease's S$3.7 billion mixed-used Paya Lebar Quarter officially launched

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly