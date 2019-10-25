URA private home price index up 1.3% q-o-q in Q3, higher than flash estimate rise of 0.9%

Singapore's benchmark private residential property price index rose 1.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2019 over the second quarter, faster than the 0.9 per cent increase shown in the flash estimate released on Oct 1, according to the latest data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday.

SINGAPORE'S benchmark private residential property price index rose 1.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2019 over the second quarter, faster than the 0.9 per cent increase shown in the flash estimate released on Oct 1, according to the latest data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday.

In Q2 this year, the index rose 1.5 per cent quarter on quarter.

Year on year, the index is up 2.1 per cent.