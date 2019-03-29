URA tenders Tan Quee Lan Street site; postpones one-north Gateway site launch to June

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has launched the tender of a site on Tan Quee Lan Street under the Confirmed List of the first half 2019 Government Land Sales (GLS) programme.

The 99-year leasehold site sits on a site area of 11,530.9 square metres and has a maximum gross floor area of 48,430 sq m. It can potentially yield up to 580 residential units. The site has a maximum building height of 30 storeys for a high rise zone and six storeys for a low rise zone.

Meanwhile, the tender for a residential site at one-north Gateway under the Confirmed List, which was originally scheduled for this month, will be postponed to June "to facilitate a review of planning parameters and tender conditions for the site," URA said.

The tender for the Tan Quee Lan Street site will close at 12 noon on Sept 5. Its closing will be batched with another site at Bernam Street which is scheduled for sale in May under the first half 2019 GLS programme.