You are here

Home > Real Estate

URA tenders Tan Quee Lan Street site; postpones one-north Gateway site launch to June

Fri, Mar 29, 2019 - 11:08 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has launched the tender of a site on Tan Quee Lan Street under the Confirmed List of the first half 2019 Government Land Sales (GLS) programme.

The 99-year leasehold site sits on a site area of 11,530.9 square metres and has a maximum gross floor area of 48,430 sq m. It can potentially yield up to 580 residential units. The site has a maximum building height of 30 storeys for a high rise zone and six storeys for a low rise zone.

Meanwhile, the tender for a residential site at one-north Gateway under the Confirmed List, which was originally scheduled for this month, will be postponed to June "to facilitate a review of planning parameters and tender conditions for the site," URA said.

The tender for the Tan Quee Lan Street site will close at 12 noon on Sept 5. Its closing will be batched with another site at Bernam Street which is scheduled for sale in May under the first half 2019 GLS programme.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

map

Real Estate

US apartment vacancy rate flat at 4.8% in first quarter: Reis

Hong Kong home prices rise for second month, up 1.3% in Feb

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

Different tales for two cities in latest URA tender

Completed private apartment prices fall in Feb

Top execs from Teambuild, CDL, Surbana Jurong and SIT to join BCA board

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

BP_Hyflux_290319_10.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allocation to Hyflux creditors not agreed on: Salim-Medco

Most Read

1 Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor
2 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
3 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
4 SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million
5 Singapore CBD to see identity shift
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Spost_290319_65.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost fined S$300,000 for service lapses in 2018

BP_Bank_290319_59.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending up 0.2% in Feb: MAS preliminary data

Mar 29, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HPL, Sim Leisure, OneApex, China Kangda, International Cement

Mar 29, 2019
Government & Economy

New Singapore registry can protect names of geographically unique products

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening