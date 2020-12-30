You are here

US 20-city home price index posts biggest gain since 2014

Wed, Dec 30, 2020 - 9:29 AM

[NEW YORK] A measure of home prices in 20 US cities rose in October by the most since 2014 as ultra-low mortgage rates and increased buyer appetite for more space depleted housing inventory.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index of property values climbed 7.95 per cent from the same month the previous year, data released on Tuesday showed. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 6.95 per cent year-over-year advance. Home prices rose 1.6 per cent from the previous month, also more than projected and the most since April 2013.

The figures show how a lean number of listings and solid demand, fuelled by cheap borrowing costs, have given sellers more leeway to raise asking prices. At the same time, the lack of inventory and surge in home prices threaten to slow housing's momentum and price some buyers out of the market.

Reports last week showed sales of new houses dropped in November to the slowest pace in five months, while purchases of existing homes declined as record-low supply constrained demand.

A gauge of home prices nationwide increased 8.4 per cent from a year earlier, the most since March 2014.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller data showed all cities posted year-over-year home-price gains, led by Phoenix, Seattle and San Diego. Data for Detroit were excluded because of pandemic-related reporting delays.

A separate report from the Federal Housing Finance Agency - which derives its data from mortgages that conform to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac limits - reported that its purchase-only price index rose 10.2 per cent in October from a year ago, the most since 2005.

BLOOMBERG

