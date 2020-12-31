You are here

US 20-city home price index posts biggest gain since 2014

Thu, Dec 31, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Washington

A MEASURE of home prices in 20 US cities rose in October by the most since 2014, as ultra-low mortgage rates and increased buyer appetite for more space depleted housing inventory.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index of property values climbed 7.95 per cent from the same month the previous year, data released on Tuesday showed.

Home prices rose 1.6 per cent from the previous month, also more than projected, and the most since April 2013.

The figures show how a lean number of listings and solid demand, fuelled by cheap borrowing costs, have given sellers more leeway to raise asking prices.

At the same time, the lack of inventory and surge in home prices threaten to slow housing's momentum and price some buyers out of the market.

Reports last week showed sales of new houses dropped in November to the slowest pace in five months, while purchases of existing homes declined as record-low supply constrained demand. A gauge of home prices nationwide increased 8.4 per cent from a year earlier, the most since March 2014.

"Although the full history of the pandemic's impact on housing prices is yet to be written, the data from the last several months are consistent with the view that Covid-19 has encouraged potential buyers to move from urban apartments to suburban homes," Craig Lazzara, managing director and global head of index investment strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a statement.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller data showed all cities posted year-over-year home-price gains, led by Phoenix, Seattle and San Diego. Data for Detroit was excluded because of pandemic-related reporting delays.

A separate report from the Federal Housing Finance Agency - which derives its data from mortgages that conform to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac limits - reported that its purchase-only price index rose 10.2 per cent in October from a year ago, the most since 2005. BLOOMBERG

