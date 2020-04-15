You are here

Home > Real Estate

US banking regulators temporarily defer real estate appraisal requirements

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 6:40 AM

[WASHINGTON] US banking regulators announced on Tuesday they were giving lenders more time to conduct appraisals on real estate transactions, in an effort to keep firms lending amid widespread "stay-at-home" orders.

Regulators said lenders would have an extra 120 days after closing real estate transactions to conduct required appraisals. The longer window will remain in place until the end of 2020, which regulators said would "allow regulated institutions to extend financing to creditworthy households and businesses quickly" amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Manulife US Reit to get slight lift in reverting to previous group structure

Fitch cuts CDL H-Reit outlook; sees Ascott Reit as less vulnerable

Despite problems, it's still best for malls to stay in private hands

S&P downgrades FCT's ratings on cash flow impact from Covid-19

Unsold condos and ABSD: Time for review?

Condo resales rise 17% in March, but slowdown expected in April

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 15, 2020 06:45 AM
Transport

General Motors says will make 1.5 million masks a month in Mexico

[MEXICO CITY] General Motors will begin producing 1.5 million face masks a month at its plant in the Mexican city of...

Apr 15, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

Austria reopens thousands of shops in first loosening of coronavirus lockdown

[VIENNA] Austria allowed thousands of shops to reopen on Tuesday, becoming one of the first countries in Europe to...

Apr 15, 2020 06:38 AM
Transport

US Treasury, airlines reach deal on financial aid

[WASHINGTON] US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and major US airlines on Tuesday reached an agreement on aid amid...

Apr 15, 2020 06:35 AM
Government & Economy

California governor eyes lockdown end but refuses to set date

[LOS ANGELES] Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday set out conditions for lifting California's coronavirus lockdown, but...

Apr 15, 2020 06:32 AM
Government & Economy

US returns US$300m of 1MDB money to Malaysia

[WASHINGTON] The US Justice Department announced Tuesday it had sent US$300 million in funds stolen in the 1MDB...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.