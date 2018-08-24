You are here

Home > Real Estate

US existing home sales fall for fourth straight month

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180824_AWHOME24_3541449.jpg
Sales fell across the north-east, south and mid-west, but rose in the west. Existing home sales make up about 90 per cent of US home sales. There were 1.92 million homes on the market in July.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington

US home sales fell for a fourth straight month in July, as a shortage of properties on the market pushed up house prices, likely sidelining some potential buyers.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Wednesday that existing home sales fell 0.7 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.34 million units last month. July's drop marked the longest streak of monthly declines since 2013.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast existing home sales would gain 0.6 per cent to 5.40 million units in July, but sales fell across the north-east, south and mid-west, though they rose in the west.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Existing home sales, which make up about 90 per cent of US home sales, fell 1.5 per cent from a year ago in July.

Sales have been stymied by an acute shortages of homes on the market for several months, although the NAR said inventory showed signs of stabilising last month.

There were 1.92 million homes on the market in July, unchanged from a year earlier. It was the first month in three years in which inventory did not fall on a year-on-year basis, said Lawrence Yun, the NAR's chief economist.

Rising building materials costs as well as shortages of land and labour have left builders unable to bridge the inventory gap, pushing up house prices.

Supply constraints have largely accounted for the sluggish housing market, but there are growing concerns that the higher house prices, together with rising mortgage rates, will slow demand.

At July's sales pace, it would take around 4.3 months to exhaust the current inventory. A supply of six to seven months is viewed as a healthy balance between supply and demand.

The median house price increased 4.5 per cent from a year ago to US$269,600 in July. REUTERS

Real Estate

ESR-Reit: Warburg's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Singaporeans spent US$4.6b in cross-border real estate transactions

Goldman in sell-and-leaseback deal for its London office

Brexit-bound London beats global rivals to lure real estate cash

Ho Bee Land to buy London property with HSBC green loan

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit: Warburg's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
3 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
4 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
5 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_SWATCH_3541600.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Consumer

Swiss watch exports post best half-yearly showing in six years

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit: Warburg's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening