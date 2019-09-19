You are here

Home > Real Estate

US existing-home sales increase to highest in more than a year

Thu, Sep 19, 2019 - 11:03 PM

doc776b7c6dwq1pz10th75_doc774rmi5jkkljajwgfn9.jpg
Sales of previously owned US homes rose in August to the highest in more than a year amid lower borrowing costs and sustained income gains, adding to signs the housing market is breaking out of a slump.
Bloomberg

[WASHINGTON] Sales of previously owned US homes rose in August to the highest in more than a year amid lower borrowing costs and sustained income gains, adding to signs the housing market is breaking out of a slump.

Contract closings rose 1.3 per cent from the prior month to a 5.49 million annual rate, the fastest pace since March 2018, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. That exceeded all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists, whose median projection was 5.38 million. The median sales price rose 4.7 per cent from a year earlier - the second-fastest gain in the past year - to US$278,200.

The first back-to-back sales gain since 2017 suggests housing is on the rebound after residential investment dragged down economic growth for six straight quarters. Higher wages and lower mortgage rates are bolstering demand and affordability, though the supply of homes remains tight, pushing up prices faster than pay and inflation. At the same time, weakening business investment and slower hiring could limit any gains, as trade uncertainty weighs on the economy.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut its benchmark rate by a quarter point for a second straight meeting to insure the US economy against risks from global weakness and trade tensions. That should help keep mortgage costs low and support demand for houses. Chairman Jerome Powell stressed that the US economic outlook is solid.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The data may also assuage concerns among some economy watchers that a recession is coming in the next year. A report Wednesday showed new home construction surged in August to the fastest pace of the expansion as homebuilders started more apartment projects and single-family houses. Permits, which are often viewed as a proxy for future construction, rose to a 12-year high.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

S-Reits ramp up acquisition binge amid low-rate environment

CapitaLand group of stocks outpaced global peers with 28% YTD return: SGX

Manulife US Reit in US$142.1m equity fundraising to buy US$198.8m California office tower

OUE to sell serviced apartments to Hong Kong's Dorsett, AMTD for S$289m

Sale of WeWork Waterloo to Singapore's Bright Ruby falters: sources

Millions in England one pay cheque away from homelessness

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_190919_1.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Vickers remisiers, UOB Kay Hian tie knot after marathon courtship

BT_20190919_WANGZ_3896967.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Real Estate

Two hospitality assets flipped for 30-70% profit in just months

BP_SG_190919_3.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore mutual funds charge 'higher fees than global average'

Must Read

400 Capitol - Exterior.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit in US$142.1m equity fundraising to buy US$198.8m California office tower

doc7766uhmg6c71lna8sl6p_doc76yzf7koi2teus0vebp.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

capitaland.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand group of stocks outpaced global peers with 28% YTD return: SGX

OUE.JPG
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE to sell serviced apartments to Hong Kong's Dorsett, AMTD for S$289m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly