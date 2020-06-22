You are here

Home > Real Estate

US home-mortgage delinquencies reach highest level since 2011

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 12:48 PM

[LOS ANGELES] US home-mortgage delinquencies climbed in May to the highest level since November 2011 as the pandemic's toll on personal finances deepened.

The number of borrowers more than 30 days late swelled to 4.3 million, up 723,000 from the previous month, according to property information service Black Knight. More than 8 per cent of all US mortgages were past due or in foreclosure.

The increase in delinquencies was smaller than the 1.6 million jump in April, when the economy ground to a halt nationwide. Still, the path ahead is clouded by the spread of new Covid-19 cases, uncertainty over business reopenings and the looming expiration of benefits that have helped jobless homeowners avert delinquency.

About 20.5 million Americans filed continuing claims for unemployment benefits in the first week of June, Labor Department figures show.

The delinquency count includes homeowners who missed payments as part of forbearance agreements, which allow an initial six-month reprieve without penalty. Many of those borrowers initially made payments despite qualifying for the relief plans, a share that has diminished as the crisis lingers.

SEE ALSO

Tanks and trinkets: five things about Checkpoint Charlie

Only 15 per cent of homeowners in forbearance made payments as of June 15, down from 28 per cent in May and 46 per cent in April.

Black Knight also reported:

Mississippi had the highest delinquency rate in May, followed by Louisiana, New York, New Jersey and Florida.

New York's share rose to 11.3 per cent. It peaked at 13.9 per cent in December 2012.

New Jersey's rate was 11 per cent, compared with the peak of 16.8 per cent in December 2012.

Florida's share climbed to 10.5 per cent. Its previous peak was 25.4 per cent in January 2010.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Geylang's Wing Fong Mansions, Court en bloc tenders to open on June 23

Ascott members can now buy loyalty points; healthcare workers get discount

US housing set to ride out the pandemic's economic storm: poll

Mass to mid-tier properties draw interest as showflats reopen after 10-week halt

Bungalow in Camden Park on sale for S$63m, rare artifacts not included

A run on the Catskill Mountains

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 22, 2020 12:33 PM
Transport

Virgin Australia bondholders working on potential revival plan: source

[SYDNEY] Virgin Australia Holdings bondholders are working on a revival plan for the airline involving a debt-to-...

Jun 22, 2020 12:17 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan boosts domestic defence development plan with new jet

[TAICHUNG] Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen oversaw the first public test flight of a new locally designed and made...

Jun 22, 2020 12:11 PM
Garage

Thai startup Synqa raises US$80m from Siam Commercial, Toyota and others

[BANGKOK] Siam Commercial Bank said on Monday that payments startup Synqa raised US$80 million from the Thai lender...

Jun 22, 2020 12:03 PM
Transport

China eases green rules for petrol-electric hybrids, giving makers space to manoeuvre

[BEIJING] China re-classified petrol-electric hybrid vehicles on Monday so they get more favourable treatment than...

Jun 22, 2020 11:55 AM
Life & Culture

Tanks and trinkets: five things about Checkpoint Charlie

[BERLIN] Monday marks the 30th anniversary of the removal of the Checkpoint Charlie border crossing between the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.