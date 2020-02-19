You are here

Home > Real Estate

US homebuilder sentiment eases while staying near 20-year high

Wed, Feb 19, 2020 - 12:13 AM

doc79cfwc86njo1i8vdkfqz_doc78vz8thgh5gbb1ru2th.jpg
US homebuilder sentiment in February remained near the highest level since 1999 as lower borrowing costs kept construction firms upbeat about sales prospects.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US homebuilder sentiment in February remained near the highest level since 1999 as lower borrowing costs kept construction firms upbeat about sales prospects.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index in February edged down 1 point to 74, according to a report out Tuesday. Readings above 50 indicate more builders view conditions as good than poor, and the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for the gauge to hold at 75.

The number underscores steady growth in residential construction that's contributed to economic growth the last two quarters. Mortgage rates are hovering near a three-year low, making home purchases a bit more affordable even as asking prices remain elevated.

"Steady job growth, rising wages and low interest rates are fueling demand, but builders are still grappling with increasing construction and development costs," NAHB Chairman Dean Mon, a builder from New Jersey, said in a statement.

All three components of the housing market index - current purchases, expected sales and prospective buyer traffic - eased 1 point in February. The overall gauge climbed in December to 76, the highest level since 1999.

SEE ALSO

A giant milk industry merger moves closer with a US$425m deal

Sentiment among builders in the South, the largest US region, was the strongest on record. Confidence in the Northeast reached a 14-year high, while falling in the West and Midwest.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Hong Kong protests hurt Holiday Inn-owner IHG, sees pain from virus outbreak

Some Chinese property developers turning to short-term debt as virus hits cashflow

Singapore builders seek force majeure advice as coronavirus causes labour crunch

Joo Chiat conservation shophouse put on market with S$4.5m guide price

Cecil Street's IOB Building up for sale at S$217.7m guide price

Boustead Projects halts construction works after Seletar virus case

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 19, 2020 12:01 AM
Technology

Dell to sell cybersecurity unit for US$2.08b

[BENGALURU] Dell Technologies said on Tuesday it would sell its cybersecurity unit RSA for US$2.08 billion to a...

Feb 18, 2020 11:20 PM
Technology

Vodafone, Telecom Italia offer rivals access to some sites to ease EU concerns

[BRUSSELS] Vodafone and Telecom Italia offered to give rivals access to some of their infrastructure for up to nine...

Feb 18, 2020 10:58 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street slips at open following Apple's sales warning

[NEW YORK] Shares of Apple dragged down Wall Street's main indexes at the open on Tuesday, after a surprise sales...

Feb 18, 2020 10:40 PM
Government & Economy

Indian industry wants import tax cut to tackle coronavirus disruptions

[NEW DELHI] Indian business leaders are calling for cuts in import duties on antibiotic drugs, mobile parts and...

Feb 18, 2020 10:15 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong population falls from mid-year amid protests

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong population at end-2019 declined from the mid-year count for the first time in nearly two...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly