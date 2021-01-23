You are here

Home > Real Estate

US housing boomed in 2020 even as pandemic slammed economy

Sat, Jan 23, 2021 - 7:14 AM

nz_sanfranhomes_230154.jpg
The US housing market boomed in 2020 even as the coronavirus pandemic caused one of the worst economic contractions of modern times, as Americans took advantage of low borrowing rates to buy homes.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] The US housing market boomed in 2020 even as the coronavirus pandemic caused one of the worst economic contractions of modern times, as Americans took advantage of low borrowing rates to buy homes.

The surge in new and existing home sales, and home construction, underscores the unequal experience of the pandemic across the United States. Even as tens of millions of people lost their jobs due to the pandemic disruptions, others were able to afford major property purchases.

And it serves a stark contract to the 2008 global financial crisis, when mortgages were at the center of the downturn and the American housing market collapsed.

Existing home sales last year hit the highest level since 2006, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported on Friday, with sales rising to 5.64 million, 5.6 per cent higher than in 2019, before the virus harrowed the world's largest economy.

And while the Commerce Department will not release its year-end data for new home sales until next week, through November the 841,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate was 20.8 per cent above the same month in 2019.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"What's even better is that this momentum is likely to carry into the new year, with more buyers expected to enter the market," NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said.

LOW RATES, CHEAP LOANS

The housing market was fairly solid before the pandemic hit, but the Federal Reserve's decision to slash its benchmark lending rate to zero as the coronavirus crisis began, fueled the surge in purchases after a short pause.

The drastic Fed move was a sign of the severity of the damage and intended to keep the economy afloat.

The last time the central bank cut rates to zero was during the global financial crisis, when the housing market was in the eye of the storm and a wave of subprime mortgage defaults caused millions of foreclosures.

With mortgage rates hitting historically low levels last year, according to government-sponsored lender Freddie Mac, buyers seized the opportunity.

The Pew Research Center in July reported about one in five Americans moved due to the pandemic or know someone who had, and 18 per cent of those who moved said the reason was financial.

But there also was evidence that people took advantage of the changing situation to try out new digs.

Pew reported that 13 per cent of people moved to a second home or vacation residence, while nine per cent headed to a new place that they either bought or rented.

Though some sectors of the economy are struggling to recover from the business restrictions that began last March to stop Covid-19 from spreading, homes sales of rebounded sharply as summer arrived and remained strong even as the pace slowed.

"The housing market has been a bright spot of the economic recovery thus far," said Joel Kan, associate vice-president of the Mortgage Bankers Association.

TAPERING OFF

Homebuilders have struggled to keep up with demand, and construction of new homes grew seven percent last year compared to 2019.

Existing home inventory in December dropped to 1.07 million units, 16.4 per cent lower than November and down 23 per cent from the year-ago period, NAR said. Unsold inventory is also at 1.9-month month supply, an all-time low.

Strong demand and short supply sent the median sale price upwards to US$309,800, 12.9 per cent above December 2019.

But analysts warn the market may be cooling off as a shortage of affordable homes diminish buyers' interest.

"We expect a renewed, sustained, increase in housing activity in the spring, when the Covid pandemic should be receding, but sales are unlikely to rise further before then," Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said in an analysis.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Central-region condos drive Singapore's private home prices to all-time high

Property consultants upbeat about Singapore office market in second half

Retail rents fell 14.7% in 2020; market will remain challenging, say analysts

Analysts raise target price on CICT on recovery expectations

Sabana's manager wants to leave failed merger behind; will work on improving portfolio and performance

Sales of HDB resale flats hit 8-year high in 2020 as prices climb 5%

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 23, 2021 07:25 AM
Government & Economy

Yellen wins unanimous US Senate panel vote despite Republican tax, debt concerns

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate Finance Committee on Friday unanimously approved Janet Yellen's nomination as the first...

Jan 23, 2021 07:21 AM
Government & Economy

Dutch want to replace UK as US 'gateway' to Europe: PM

[THE HAGUE] The Netherlands wants to be US President Joe Biden's "gateway" to Europe following Britain's departure...

Jan 23, 2021 07:19 AM
Government & Economy

Trump impeachment heads to US Senate on Monday, triggering trial

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump will go on trial in the US Senate soon after a fresh impeachment case against the former...

Jan 23, 2021 07:16 AM
Government & Economy

AstraZeneca warns of limited vaccine supplies to Europe

[LONDON] British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca warned Friday that supplies of its coronavirus vaccine to Europe...

Jan 23, 2021 07:10 AM
Life & Culture

Japan dismisses Olympics cancellation report as teams back Games

[TOKYO] Japan dismissed a report claiming officials see cancelling the Tokyo Olympics as inevitable on Friday, as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore seniors to get Covid-19 jab from Jan 27; household guest cap imposed ahead of CNY

Corporate CNY gatherings disallowed, current workplace measures to remain in place

CapitaLand issues profit warning, expects full-year loss

Lazada/Alibaba and TikTok figure in latest office-leasing deals

Broker's take: Look out for privatisations in small-cap space, says CGS-CIMB

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for