You are here

Home > Real Estate

US housing starts beat expectations in October

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 10:48 PM

[WASHINGTON] US homebuilding increased more than expected in October, suggesting the housing market continues to be sustained by historically low mortgage rates even as the economic recovery shows signs of strain amid a resurgence in new Covid-19 infections.

Housing starts rose 4.9 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.530 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Data for September was revised up to a 1.459 million-unit pace from the previously reported 1.415 million.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast starts increasing to a rate of 1.460 million units in September.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Bigger BTO flats in Bishan and Toa Payoh heavily oversubscribed in one day despite website glitches

Bukit Pasoh shophouse for sale with S$10.5m guide price

Three landed homes in Telok Kurau up for collective sale with S$25m reserve price

Green finance gains among developers as CapitaLand, Tong Eng obtain loans

Independent US hotels band together to keep giants at bay

CRCT prices preferential offering at S$1.17, upsizes placement

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 18, 2020 10:46 PM
Life & Culture

'MasterChef Junior' star Ben Watkins dies at 14 from cancer

[NEW YORK] Ben Watkins, a rising young culinary star who appeared in the sixth season of "MasterChef Junior," died...

Nov 18, 2020 10:11 PM
Government & Economy

Thai protesters mass again despite violence

[BANGKOK] Thousands of Thai protesters took to the streets of Bangkok on Wednesday despite the worst violence in...

Nov 18, 2020 10:00 PM
Technology

Pfizer, BioNTech plan filing as vaccine proves 95% effective

[NEW YORK] Pfizer said a final analysis of clinical-trial data showed its Covid-19 vaccine was 95 per cent effective...

Nov 18, 2020 09:53 PM
Transport

Maersk confident about shipping recovery beyond 2020

[COPENHAGEN] Shipping group Maersk said on Wednesday it is confident about the outlook for shipping beyond 2020 as a...

Nov 18, 2020 09:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Rich Capital unit issues letter of demand against JV partner

RICH Capital Holdings' indirect subsidiary Oxley Batam has issued a letter of demand against a joint-venture partner...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore civil servants underpaid by S$10m due to HR errors

Brokers' take: Jefferies downgrades DBS to 'hold' on proposed India deal

Bukit Pasoh shophouse for sale with S$10.5m guide price

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

JPMorgan indices exclude new debt from sanctioned Chinese firms

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for