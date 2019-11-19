You are here

Home > Real Estate

US housing starts increase along with permits in October

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 10:34 PM

doc781munwz0fk1dngnenpq_doc75djxwvnfoikjkku27y.jpg
US new-home construction rose in October as single-family starts registered the strongest pace since the beginning of the year. The highest level of permits since 2007 shows healthy homebuilding ahead.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] US new-home construction rose in October as single-family starts registered the strongest pace since the beginning of the year. The highest level of permits since 2007 shows healthy homebuilding ahead.

Residential starts advanced 3.8 per cent to a 1.31 million annualised rate, in line with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists, after a revised 1.27 million pace in the prior month, according to Commerce Department figures released Tuesday. Permits, a proxy for future construction, rose 5 per cent to a 1.46 million pace, the most since May 2007.

The starts data are in line with recent reports that indicate the housing market is improving. Lower mortgage rates are luring homebuyers who may have been on the fence, boosting optimism among developers and contributing to more construction.

Single-family home starts increased 2 per cent to 936,000 in October, the strongest reading since January, while permits for new construction of those dwellings climbed 3.2 per cent to a 909,000 pace that was the fastest since August 2007.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US homebuilder sentiment ticked down in November after four consecutive months of gains, private data showed Monday as the outlook of builders in the South soured. The gauge remains elevated and optimism for sales over the next six months rose to the highest since May 2018.

SEE ALSO

Ham, Thanksgiving’s second fiddle, will cost you this year

Groundbreakings for the multifamily category, which tends to be volatile and includes apartment buildings and condominiums, increased 8.6 per cent while permits rose 8.2 per cent.

Data out later this week is forecast to show existing home sales, which make up the vast majority of home transactions in the US, increased in October from the prior month in a sign that the housing market continues apace. Also, new-home sales, which comprise about 10 per cent of sales but are a timelier indicator, remained close to an almost 12-year high.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Aroundtown agrees to buy TLG Immobilien in 3.1b euro deal

Savills says hiring of senior CBRE team well-timed

Frasers Property takes prudent stance in Singapore residential market

Tiong Seng secures S$125m in green facilities from OCBC, DBS

Oxley pares stake in UE to below 10%

Demand for London office space defies Brexit fears

BREAKING

Nov 19, 2019 10:10 PM
Government & Economy

Sweden drops Assange rape investigation after nearly 10 years

[STOCKHOLM] A Swedish prosecutor said on Tuesday she would not proceed with an investigation into an allegation of...

Nov 19, 2019 09:48 PM
Government & Economy

Pence aide listened to Trump-Zelenskiy call

[WASHINGTON] As the special adviser on Europe and Russia for Vice President Mike Pence, Jennifer Williams was one of...

Nov 19, 2019 09:19 PM
Government & Economy

Desperate Hong Kong protesters explore sewers in campus escape bid

[HONG KONG] Arms covered in cling film and torches in hand as they drop into the sewers, clusters of pro-democracy...

Nov 19, 2019 09:04 PM
Stocks

Sri Lankan shares hit over 1-year high, rupee up as Rajapaksa assumes office

[COLOMBO] Sri Lankan shares hit their highest level in more than a year on Tuesday, while the rupee rose to a three-...

Nov 19, 2019 08:48 PM
Government & Economy

Donors pledge US$2.6b for 'last mile' of polio eradication

[LONDON] Donor governments and philanthropists pledged US$2.6 billion on Tuesday to help fund a worldwide polio...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly