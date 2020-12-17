You are here

Home > Real Estate

US housing starts up for a third-straight month in November

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 11:46 PM

[WASHINGTON] US new home construction rose more than forecast to a nine-month high in November, highlighting the strength of a residential housing market that's been supported by strong demand amid low interest rates.

Residential starts rose 1.2 per cent to a 1.547 million annualised rate from an downwardly revised 1.528 million a month earlier, according to government report released on Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 1.535 million pace.

The unexpected strength, bringing new home construction nearly back to February's level, underscores robust buyer interest in new homes thanks to record-low mortgage rates and Americans looking for bigger spaces during the pandemic.

"Housing remains a bright spot in an otherwise weak economy, seeing a bounce from strong demand and low mortgage rates," Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics, wrote in a report. "Lean inventories will likely continue to support building activity over coming months, mostly in the single-family sector." Single-family starts rose for a seventh month to a 1.186 million annualised rate that was the highest since 2007, while starts for projects with five or more units, a category that tends to be volatile and includes apartments and condos, increased to 352,000.

New construction strength was broad-based nationally. Starts climbed in all four regions, led by a 12.9 per cent rise in the Northeast, according to the report, which is published jointly by the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Still, housing may face headwinds as the worsening spread of the virus prompts fresh restrictions and stimulus talks in Washington remain unresolved.

Thursday's housing report showed applications to build, a proxy for future construction, rose to 1.639 million, the highest since 2006. New single-family homes sold but not started also reached a 14-year high, indicating that builders will be able to keep busy for some time.

"Construction activity has not yet fully caught up with the surge in housing activity, leaving room for modest further gains," Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said in a note. "Home sales have peaked, at least for now, though we think a renewed increase is likely next spring." A separate report Wednesday showed that US homebuilder confidence eased slightly in December to the second-best level on record following the prior month's peak.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Morgan Stanley, Nomura say it's time to bet on Dubai tourism

Singapore CBD rents to hit S$9.54 psf per month by end-2020: report

Dubai wealth fund adds another builder in distress to its roster

Broker's take: Maybank KE initiates Keppel Reit, Suntec Reit with 'sell'

30 to 60 hotels serve as SHN facilities at any point in time: STB

Nov condo, HDB rental volumes up despite travel curbs

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 17, 2020 11:03 PM
Government & Economy

European Parliament sets Sunday deadline for Brexit deal

[BRUSSELS] The European Parliament set a Sunday deadline for negotiators to reach a post-Brexit trade deal as they...

Dec 17, 2020 10:52 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher on stimulus bets

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday on increased optimism over a coronavirus stimulus...

Dec 17, 2020 10:48 PM
Government & Economy

Japan plans record US$1.03t budget, struggles to contain virus, debt

[TOKYO] Japan's government plans a record-high US$1.03 trillion budget for the next fiscal year, boosted by its...

Dec 17, 2020 10:39 PM
Government & Economy

US jobless claims unexpectedly jump to highest in three months

[WASHINGTON] Applications for US unemployment benefits unexpectedly jumped to the highest level in three months,...

Dec 17, 2020 10:31 PM
Technology

EU approves Google acquisition of Fitbit

[BRUSSELS] The European Union on Thursday approved Google's US$2.1 billion purchase of smartwatch maker Fitbit,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

New Sydney Covid-19 cluster gives Australians 'wake-up call'

GHY Culture & Media’s public tranche of IPO 16 times subscribed

Proposed acquisition of Tianjin Zhong Xin shares by controlling shareholder may be behind share price surge

Thailand relaxes travel curbs for tourists from over 50 countries

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for