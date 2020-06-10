You are here

Home > Real Estate

US mall operator Simon Property abandons US$3.6b acquisition of Taubman

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 11:18 PM

[NEW YORK] Simon Property Group, the biggest US mall operator, said on Wednesday it was ending its US$3.60 billion deal to buy Taubman Centers, citing the beating the retail sector has taken during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Simon Property said that the coronavirus outbreak "disproportionately hurt" Taubman's malls because they are located in densely populated metropolitan areas, depend on tourism and feature high-end retailers whose sales have shrunk.

Simon Property, which runs shopping destinations such as the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, also said that Taubman did not cut costs to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

There are no discussions about renegotiating the transaction at a lower valuation, a person familiar with the matter said.

A spokesperson for Taubman, whose properties include the Mall at Short Hills in New Jersey, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SEE ALSO

US: Stocks open mixed, Nasdaq up above 10,000 points

Taubman shares dropped 25 per cent to US$34 and Simon shares dropped 9 per cent to US$78.99 on the news, which follows a string of other broken deals.

Last month, private equity firm Sycamore Partners ended its US$525 million deal to acquire lingerie brand Victoria's Secret from L Brands, while Japanese telecommunications conglomerate SoftBank Group dropped its agreement to fund a US$3 billion tender offer for co-working company WeWork.

The combination of the two mall owners was announced in February. The growth of online shopping had already slashed foot traffic at brick-and-mortar retail stores, and the pandemic has accelerated that trend.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 10, 2020 11:04 PM
Government & Economy

Britain asks too much of EU in Brexit talks, Barnier says

[BRUSSELS] Britain is seeking a trading relationship with the European Union (EU) that is too close to that of an EU...

Jun 10, 2020 10:44 PM
Consumer

Starbucks sees US$3.2b virus hit, plans new cafe format

[NEW YORK] Starbucks expects the coronavirus pandemic to reduce sales this quarter by as much as US$3.2 billion,...

Jun 10, 2020 10:38 PM
Government & Economy

Mnuchin says US recovery has begun, will gain strength in Q3, Q4

[WASHINGTON] US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that the US economy has already begun to rebound...

Jun 10, 2020 10:33 PM
Technology

UK regulator gets more time for final ruling on Amazon's Deliveroo deal

[LONDON] Britain's competition regulator has given itself two more months to make a final ruling on Amazon's...

Jun 10, 2020 10:31 PM
Companies & Markets

No 'significant impact' from Covid-19 on Melbourne project, says World Class Global

PROPERTY developer World Class Global on Wednesday said it has not seen any "significant" impact of the Covid-19...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.