US mortgage rates slide to record-low

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 11:14 PM

Mortgage rates in the US dropped to another record low, adding fuel to a housing market that's been a key source of strength for the pandemic economy.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Mortgage rates in the US dropped to another record low, adding fuel to a housing market that's been a key source of strength for the pandemic economy.

The average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 2.86 per cent, down from 2.93 per cent last week and the lowest in almost 50 years of data-keeping by Freddie Mac. It was the ninth time since the coronavirus stated roiling financial markets that rates fell to a new low. The previous record, 2.88 per cent, was reached in early August.

Cheap mortgages have ignited a housing rebound, driving sales of both new and existing homes and putting money back into the pockets of borrowers who have been able to refinance.

Still, the rally faces challenges from persistent job losses and an inventory shortage that's pushing up prices, reducing the pool of people who can afford to buy a house.

"Heading into the fall, it will be difficult to sustain the growth momentum in purchases because the lack of supply is already exhibiting a constraint on sales activity," Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist, said in a statement Thursday.

US weekly jobless claims flattening as labour market momentum ebbs

BLOOMBERG

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

Liew Mun Leong announces retirement from public service and business roles

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AEM ups revenue guidance for FY2020

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

